Kate Moss Dances The Night Away in Plunging Sheer Dress With Towering Heels
Kate Moss enjoyed a night out in the West End of London yesterday. The supermodel was photographed going from one club to another while serving a daring outfit. Moss wore a black sheer dress with sequins all over, creating a geometric pattern. The shimmering attire featured a plunging neckline. She added a black duster coat to complete her outfit. As for accessories, Moss chose sparkling hoop earrings and three pendant necklaces. She finished the look with rosy lips and neutral makeup. When it came down to footwear, Moss slipped on a pair of towering platform pumps. The glossy shoe featured stiletto heels that...
Amazon Outlet Is Having An UGG Sale Featuring Slippers, Boots, And More Up To 55% Off
Now that Thanksgiving has passed and winter is literally just around the corner, cozy season is in full effect. And as if there couldn't be more perfect timing, UGG, the brand known for many of its fluffy and comfy shoes, is having a sale on Amazon's Outlet. The Amazon Outlet...
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
These Are the Only Festive Pants You Need This Holiday Season
Create the perfect holiday look with these stunning wide-leg velvet pants from Allegra K that we're currently obsessed with — details
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
Best Levi’s jeans
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A tried-and-true classic denim brand since the mid-1800s, Levi Strauss & Co. is widely known for producing top-quality, stylish jeans that are made to last. Whether you need jeans for a hard day’s work or a fun night out on the town, their wide range of denim designs is perfect for anyone. From high-waisted and flared to faded and cropped, Levi’s offers plenty of different styles and washes for both men and women, so you’re sure to find a pair that’s right for you.
Spanx's 'perfect dresses' are ultra-flattering and are on sale for Black Friday
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Everyone wants it, and everyone’s been looking for...
Britney Spears Dances for the Holidays in Tulle-Trimmed Minidress & Slick Pumps
Britney Spears brought a sleek take to formal style while spreading holiday cheer at home. On Sunday, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared a new Instagram Reel, dancing to her “favorite Christmas song” — “Mistletoe” by Justin Bieber. Her attire for the occasion featured a black minidress, which included a plunging neckline lined in sparkling mesh. The attire featured dramatic off-the-shoulder tulle sleeves, as well as a layered hem lined in sparkling crystals. A thin bracelet finished her ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) When it came to footwear, Spears finished her attire with a set...
Woman Complains That Ross Gave Her a 10-Percent Senior Discount Without Asking Her Age, Sparking Debate
Some people think life over 50 isn't as good as it used to be. But, according to a recent poll, two-thirds of people said their lives have improved since they hit the big 5-0.
10 Classic Clothing Essentials for Senior Women
The post 10 Classic Clothing Essentials for Senior Women appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Festive Styling Tips: How to Dress Well for Christmas Parties
With the holiday season approaching, everybody is in an anticipatory mood for endless festivities. Unfortunately, from work-related end-year parties, Christmas parties, and other festivities, finding the right outfit for these occasions can prove challenging. Regardless, this isn’t the right period to ignore your outfits. Instead, bring out the best holiday colors and fun pieces that resonate with the season.
Tia Mowry Plays Dress Up In Wild Leopard Dress, Platform Heels, Sleek Thigh-Highs, & Business Casual Blazers
Tia Mowry posted a video to Instagram yesterday of a lookbook of outfits that she put together inspired by references to her life and characters that she’s played in movies and TV shows. Appearing inside her walk-in closet in four different looks, the”Sister, Sister” star takes audiences on a trip down memory lane with her characters Tia, Dashon, Cocoa, and one which she playfully named Med School aka Melanie Barnett from the television show “The Game.” The author’s first look for Tia from “Tia and Tamera” saw Mowry clad in a black long sleeve tucked into a micro plaid skirt. The former...
The Perfect Plaid Flannel PJs Are Now Just $59 at J. Crew
If humans spend a third of our lives in bed, how much time do we spend in pajamas? These are some deep thoughts best pondered in some cozy PJ's. Here at Parade.com, we're all about sharing products we love with our audience. When you make a purchase on an item seen on this page, we may earn a commission, however, all picks are independently chosen unless otherwise mentioned.
Kourtney Kardashian is a Modern-Day Fairy Godmother in Stiletto Mules for Lemme’s New Sleep Gummy Campaign
Kourtney Kardashian lived out a fairytale fantasy in her newest campaign for her supplement brand, Lemme. In a new clip shared to Instagram, the Lemme founder served as a fairy godmother to sister Khloe — a “princess” whose sleep troubles are saved by Kardashian bestowing her with Lemme’s new Lemme Sleep gummies. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a gray-purple lacy crop top with a deep neckline and sleeveless silhouette. Finishing her fairytale outfit was a matching asymmetrical miniskirt — and, of course, a sparkling set of fairy wings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash) When it...
Jennifer Aniston’s New Balance Sneakers Are on Sale Now at Amazon
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The One With All the Sneakers! We love matching with our Friends — especially when that friend is none other than Jennifer Aniston. ‘Tis the season to binge-watch the Thanksgiving episodes of Friends and then recreate the actress’ […]
Anya Taylor-Joy Thinks Pink in Nensi Dojaka Dress & Clear Sandals on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Anya Taylor-Joy was photographed leaving the CBS Broadcast Center in New York today after her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Looking pretty in pink, the actress wore a Nensi Dojaka dress from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection for the occasion. The strappy dress featured springtime...
‘Gossip Girl’ Star Thomas Doherty Goes Minimalist in Mint and Black with Monochrome Sneakers at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Thomas Doherty brought minimalist style to Cairo for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The “Gossip Girl” star arrived to the occasion in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble. His attire featured slim-fitting black trousers and a slightly oversized black coat, creating a minimalist appearance. A pale green button-down shirt aded a pop of tonal color to the neutral pieces to form a more refined palette. Completing Doherty’s ensemble with an elegantly edgy finish was a gunmetal chain-link nameplate necklace, as well as a single matching square stud earring. When it came to footwear, Doherty slipped into a sharp set of...
Triumph’s Moto-Inspired Menswear Makes a Return in FW22 Lifestyle Collection
In its Fall/Winter 2022 Lifestyle collection, British Motorcycle manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles shares its premium collection, designed with new fabrics, colors and cuts to craft classic styles with a contemporary twist. This season builds on the core collection incorporating luxury leathers, heavyweight double-pique fabrics and premium selvedge denim to bring exclusive...
