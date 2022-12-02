ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

That TikTok voice is actually a person. This is her story

Behind TikTok's text-to-speech voice "Jessie" is radio host and voice over artist Kat Callaghan. Callaghan shares what it's like to have her voice attached to countless viral videos and how "Jessie" differs from other A.I. voice predecessors.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1079M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy