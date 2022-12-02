Read full article on original website
Related
alreporter.com
Marshall: “There is no moratorium on executions in Alabama”
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 with Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2020. GOVERNOR's OFFICE/HAL YEAGER. Two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to exact a “top-to-bottom” review of the current process, Attorney General Steve Marshall told media Monday that “there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama.”
alreporter.com
Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president
Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
wbrc.com
Alabama’s Challenge ‘Veterans Well-Being Town Hall’ to be held Dec. 7
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The partners of Alabama’s Challenge are joining forces with the City of Hoover to host a veteran’s well-being town hall Wednesday, Dec. 7. The town hall event is free and will be held in the food court of Riverchase Galleria at 1 p.m. Inspired...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
alreporter.com
Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy
The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
alreporter.com
Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture
Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
wvtm13.com
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor, police chief to discuss 'jail transition' with personnel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sources tell WVTM 13 the condition of the Birmingham City Jail is so bad that city officials are now negotiating a deal to move some, if not all of the inmates in the city jail to the Jefferson County Jail. "On paper, I think it is...
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
Even as credits, refunds, and improved engagement temper billing fury, BWWB’s racial disconnect must be addressed
This is an opinion column. The water (works) is disconnected. Disconnected from itself. Disconnected from so many of its 200,000 customers. And in the not-too-distant future, most likely disconnected from collecting sewer fees for Jefferson County. Last Wednesday was the first meeting of the Birmingham Water Works Board in 14...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
wbrc.com
Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
atozsports.com
Former Alabama QB has the most absurd take on the Crimson Tide you’ll hear all year
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy had the most absurd take about Bama this week that you’ll likely hear all year. McElroy, who now works for ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha productions, appeared in a clip over the weekend where he explained that it wasn’t Alabama’s fault that they didn’t have a great win this season.
WSFA
EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban checks in on Alabama 4-Star TE commit
Alabama football’s four-star tight end commit, Ty Lockwood and his family received an in-home visit from Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban Monday. Lockwood is a product of Independence High School in Tennessee, and he is currently the Crimson Tide’s only 2023 tight end commit. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Alabama commit plans to enroll into the University of Alabama as an early enrollee in a few weeks.
Why Almost No One’s Being Let Out of Prison in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Alonzo Goines was 19 when he says he “tried to fit in with the wrong crowd” and was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in an Alabama prison for a string of three robberies. He’s now 34 and says he’s a changed man, desperate for his freedom.
Comments / 2