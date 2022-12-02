ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

alreporter.com

Marshall: “There is no moratorium on executions in Alabama”

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks during a press conference on COVID-19 with Gov. Kay Ivey in April 2020. GOVERNOR's OFFICE/HAL YEAGER. Two weeks after Gov. Kay Ivey called for a pause on executions to exact a “top-to-bottom” review of the current process, Attorney General Steve Marshall told media Monday that “there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama.”
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Parnell re-elected Alabama Farmers Federation president

Four hundred seventy voting delegates unanimously reelected Jimmy Parnell to his sixth two-year term as Alabama Farmers Federation president Dec. 5. During the Federation’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery, Parnell thanked fellow farmers from all 67 counties for their support and trust. As Federation president, Parnell also leads its affiliated insurance company, Alfa Insurance.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Wiregrass legislator will no longer serve as House budget chairman

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama legislator out of Ozark will no longer serve as a chairman in the state House of Representatives. Steve Clouse has served as chairman of the Ways and Means General Fund committee for nine years. He has been replaced by Rex Reynolds, a representative...
OZARK, AL
alreporter.com

Legislative leaders cast ambitious vision to grow Alabama’s economy

The Joint Legislative Study Commission on Renewing Economic Development Incentives held its final meeting today at the Alabama State House before submitting its report to the Governor and Legislature on recommendations for reauthorizing critical economic development incentive programs – the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama Act. The commission recommends that these incentive programs should be reauthorized before they expire in 2023.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Farmers Federation honors longtime leader Wysner for service to agriculture

Randolph County farmer Dean Wysner, right, received the Alabama Farmers Federation Service To Agriculture Award Dec. 5 during the organization’s 101st annual meeting in Montgomery. Wysner is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell. Alabama Farmers Federation. Dean Wysner spent two decades crisscrossing the Alabama Farmers Federation’s Central Area, breaking...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham city councilor responds to recent gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A man is dead and two others are hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in east Birmingham. Birmingham police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Springville Landing Apartments. What led to the shooting is under investigation, and no one has been arrested yet.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

David Nassetta named Cullman police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1.  Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department.  I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years.  He’s been a vital part of...
CULLMAN, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.

We saw Dr. John Kvach, the executive director of the Singing River Trail, at the Greenbrier Restaurant with Anna Clem of Athens. Looking and sounding like the Singing River Trail may be doubling its staff to two employees. State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell has big plans to rebuild the state auditor...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Man indicted in murder of Birmingham father

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Birmingham father. Youit Jones is charged with the murder of Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

EV drivers face challenges in rural Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 256 electric vehicle models are coming out in the next two years, which Brewbaker Motors General Manager Erick Wicklund says is changing the car industry dramatically. While Wicklund says 2023 is projected to be a good year for EV sales, it doesn’t mean an electric vehicle...
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban checks in on Alabama 4-Star TE commit

Alabama football’s four-star tight end commit, Ty Lockwood and his family received an in-home visit from Alabama football’s head coach Nick Saban Monday. Lockwood is a product of Independence High School in Tennessee, and he is currently the Crimson Tide’s only 2023 tight end commit. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. The Alabama commit plans to enroll into the University of Alabama as an early enrollee in a few weeks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

