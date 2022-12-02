Read full article on original website
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers To Check Pricing Amid Staff Shortages
If you've ever shopped at a Dollar General, you know how tempting it can be to load up on those cheap products. But if you're concerned about inconsistent or inaccurate prices, you may want to read this—and make sure you keep your receipt with you just in case.
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Many of the companies promising “net-zero” emissions to protect the climate are relying on vast swaths of forests and what are known as carbon offsets to meet that goal. On paper, carbon offsets appear to balance out a company’s carbon emissions: The company pays to protect trees, which absorb carbon dioxide from the air. The company can then claim the absorbed carbon dioxide as an offset that reduces its net impact on the climate. However, our new satellite analysis reveals what researchers have suspected for years: Forest offsets might not actually be doing much for the climate. When we looked at satellite tracking...
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S.-based battery manufacturer announces solid-state energy storage systems
Amptricity announced what it says is the first solid-state battery for home energy storage. The company plans to deliver its first solid-state energy storage systems of up to 4 GWh or up to 400,000 homes within the next 30 months. The company, which was founded in 2020 and based in...
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsMore: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000...
Futurism
Airbus to Strap Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engine to Massive Superjumbo Jet
Airbus has announced that it's strapping an experimental hydrogen fuel cell engine to a modified A380 superjumbo jet, an exciting new foray into the concept of powering commercial passenger aircraft with hydrogen alone. The company says it's planning to start test flights in 2026 and launch a fully operational first...
Ars Technica
New device can make hydrogen when dunked in salt water
With renewable energy becoming cheaper, there's a growing impetus to find ways to store it economically. Batteries can handle short-term fluxes in production but may not be able to handle longer-term shortfalls or seasonal changes in power output. Hydrogen is one of several options being considered that has the potential to serve as a longer-term bridge between periods of high renewable productivity.
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Flying Magazine
McCauley Completes Vibration Tests on Denali Prop
McCauley’s new 5-blade composite prop recently finished vibration testing on the Beechcraft Denali. [Credit: Textron Aviation]. A new prop for a new engine—and airframe—has completed key tests in the ongoing quest towards certification on the Beechcraft Denali. McCauley, a division of Textron Aviation, announced on its social...
Phys.org
Lightweight reinforced resin composite materials using clay particles
An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Umar Abdul Hanan (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM)) has successfully developed a method that uses montmorillonite (clay) particles to reinforce resin composites. Unsaturated polyester (UP) resin is a low cost thermoset with excellent processing ability and mechanical properties that finds applications in fiber-reinforced...
myscience.org
Iron for energy storage
In the futuere the metal could store energy from renewable sources, for example for transportation. Energy from sun or wind is weather-dependent and lacks an efficient way to store and transport it. Scientists from the Max-Planck-Institut für Eisenforschung and TU Eindhoven are investigating iron as a possible energy carrier. The idea is to store excess energy in iron and release it through combustion of iron into iron oxide. The team is working to understand the underlying processes and upscale the technique to industrial relevance.
Engineers Propose an Ambitious Plan to Bury Excess Carbon at The Bottom of The Ocean
Our failure to decisively mitigate climate change is prompting researchers to examine more drastic approaches, like fertilizing the oceans to combat the massive excess of carbon dioxide in our air. "At this point, time is of the essence," says Michael Hochella, an Earth scientist at the US Department of Energy's...
marinelink.com
Wärtsilä’s Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for Exmar Gas Carriers
Wärtsilä will deliver its cargo handling and LPG fuel supply systems for two LPG/Midsize gas carrier vessels being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for EXMAR LPG. EXMAR LPG is a joint venture between EXMAR, a maritime and offshore solutions provider and Seapeak. According to Wärtsilä,...
satnews.com
OroraTech raises €15 million for their space-based thermal-infrared climate solutions portfolio
OroraTech has extended its Series A round with €15 million from private investors and public sector co-funding. With this fresh funding, OroraTech will expand the firm’s climate solutions portfolio by launching their second, thermal-infrared camera into space in May of 2023 to strengthen the company’s position as the first and only commercial provider of space-based, thermal-infrared insights.
The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): Mass and Energy
A field-ion microscope view of atoms in a crystal. Each tiny white dot is a single atom, and each ring system is a crystal facet or plane. The picture is magnified 1,500,000 times. Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States
* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Recovering Hydrogen Fuel from Non-Recyclable Waste
As the global population and living standards continue to expand, so does the consumption of commodities and energy. Globalization’s escalating economic growth has been accompanied by an equal rise in energy consumption, reaching unparalleled levels in history. On the other hand, due to growing commodities, waste generation has been accelerating. Faced with these problems, there is a growing consensus on the need to develop a new energy model which will simultaneously address these issues and stimulate the economy. One such solution is to generate hydrogen fuel from waste. Waste-to-hydrogen technology provides low-carbon, clean energy while dealing with non-recyclable waste, a win-win situation for climate protection and the waste management industry. Several waste-to-hydrogen projects are already running, and more are in development.
