Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - First 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the opening moments of Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, captured in 4K on PlayStation 5. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion is a remastered release of the classic action-RPG, original released on PSP back in 2007. The game stars Zack Fair and is set seven years prior to the events of the Final Fantasy VII.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Official Missions in Uncharted Space Update Trailer
Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Missions in Uncharted Space update, featuring festive content, new dream styles, and get ready to meet Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story. Shrink down to toy-size and meet Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the Toy Story...
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - Official Meet the Lackeys Trailer
Meet the Lackeys, AI-controller minions, in this latest trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the Lackeys are invaluable, AI-controlled assistants to the Killer Klowns. The Lackeys will hunt down humans and grab them to hold them in place, making it easier for the Klowns to take them out. They also raise the alarm and deliver freshly-cocooned citizens to the spaceship.
IGN
The Magical Mixture Mill - Official Announcement Trailer
The Magical Mixture Mill is an automated potion-brewing game set in a quirky and colorful world, full of picturesque characters and surrounded by classic fantasy humor. The Magical Mixture Mill is available to wishlist on Steam now.
IGN
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
IGN
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds - Official Launch Trailer
Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds expansion is available now. Check out the thrilling launch trailer for the Lost Between Worlds expansion for Far Cry 6, which is a new chapter of Dani Rojas' story, set in a fractured version of Yara. In Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds, dive...
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Official Accolades Trailer
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a 4v1 action-packed asymmetrical multiplayer video game. Check out the Accolades trailer from critics upon the release of the game.
IGN
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
IGN
Excavator Guardian
The Excavator boss on Ares Island is almost identical to The Tower boss we faced on Kronos Island. While the tower's bottom half is frilled, you can attack it normally, using homing attack and any other combos you're able to execute. However, the tower will now eventually turn solid, retracting the frills and putting up a barrier to your attacks. Use Cycloop around it to break down the tower until you can reach its head.
IGN
GRIS - Official PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X Trailer
GRIS is a puzzle platformer that is serene and is an evocative experience, free of danger, frustration, or death. GRIS will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with improvements like 4K, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS Support along with PlayStation 5 specific features like DualSense Haptic Feedback. GRIS launches on December 13 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
Fortress Guardian
Follow the Fortress until it begins to fly away from land. Grind rails will emerge from its tail, providing Sonic with a path leading to a weak spot. Jump on the grind rails and switch between them to avoid projectiles coming from the fortress.
IGN
Doctor Strange
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' resident Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. Whether you're looking for his skills, play style or details on how to unlock him, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. tips...
IGN
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization - Official Release Trailer
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is a unique rogue-lite village-builder where you adapt to your surroundings to complete challenges or die horribly trying. Discover what awaits you in these lands full of wonder and beauty where strange beasts roam. Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is available now on PC.
IGN
The Plains - Odins Raven 2
This Odin’s Raven is found in the Western half of The Plains. Head to the Dock just West of the frozen lightning bolt and look North-East: you’ll see the Raven here perched on top of a cliff.
IGN
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
IGN
Wyvern Guardian
Follow the path here on Ares Island created below the crane until you reach a large arena where you'll cue a cutscene. We'll learn that the big dragon soaring above Ares Island is known as the Wyvern.
IGN
Perish - Official Release Date Trailer
Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the scorched sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations. Perish launches on PC on February 2, 2023.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
IGN
Rond of Deflection
This rond only boosts DEFENSE, but the perk, Agile Deflection, might be appealing to those who parry often. The perk increases the timing window on Parries, thereby giving you a higher success rate against blue attacks.
IGN
The Abandoned Village - Odins Raven 1
During the Creatures of Prophecy main quest, you’ll enter the Great Hall and be asked to chase after a thief. After you defeat a bunch of Einherjar enemies, you’ll have to set up a swing pole using the Draupnir Spear. While doing this, face across the gap that the swing pole will help you cross, then look to the left. You’ll see the Raven perched inside a tree trunk.
Comments / 0