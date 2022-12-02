Read full article on original website
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass
With a new month comes a new slate of games being added to the hugely successful Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and we now have the full rundown on the latest additions from Microsoft. Highlighting December's class is "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part LEGO-ified recreation of George Lucas' genre-defining cinematic universe. Game Pass subscribers will be able to download this title at no extra cost starting December 6. This one isn't guaranteed to stay on Game Pass forever, so you might consider owning it permanently if you end up falling in love — you'll get a small discount if you decide to buy it. It normally costs $59.99.
Huge LEGO Star Wars 75309 UCS Republic Gunship Set Is On Sale
The Republic Gunship from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones / The Clone Wars joined the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series last year after it won a LEGO Ideas fan vote over the Nebulon B Escort Frigate and the TIE Bomber. If you haven't added it to your collection yet, now would be a good time. The set is on sale here on Amazon for $339.99, which is 15% off the current list price and an all-time low. The deal is part of a larger LEGO sale that Amazon is running for the holidays, that also includes the LEGO Back to the Future time machine set.
Disney+ Removes Guardians of the Galaxy Episodes After Accidentally Spoiling Upcoming Special
Disney+ may have inadvertently just spoiled the next Marvel project hitting the service. Wednesday, the Marvel Studios Legends episodes for Drax and Mantis went live on the platform. The episodes, which run between five to 10 minutes, were quickly scrubbed from the platform after the internet caught onto a peculiar scene included in the Mantis episode.
Pedro Pascal Says The Mandalorian Is Not Done Springing Huge Surprises On Fans
After two long years, Disney's "The Mandalorian" will finally be making its much-anticipated return next March with the release of Season 3. And if what main star Pedro Pascal said recently at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience event is true, fans are going to get Death Starred by some huge surprises. On...
Latest Sci-Fi News: ‘Star Wars’ fans think Han Solo could appear in ‘The Mandalorian’ and MCU fans get emotional over ‘GotG Vol. 3’ being the final chapter in the saga
The Mandalorian has already done the impossible by bringing back Luke Skywalker in the second season finale, and later in The Book of Boba Fett, so Star Wars fans are wondering why the series should stop there and not get another legacy character back, especially now that deepfake technology is indistinguishable from reality.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN UK Podcast 673: The Live Episode 673 Spectacular
Join the IGN UK crew plus a lovely live audience for a special episode of the podcast as everything from games, films, TV, and spam is covered. Thanks again to everyone who came along, it was a great night and one we won't wait quite as long to do again.
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Final DLC Features a Surprising Connection With the Upcoming AC Title, Mirage
Assassin's Creed Valhalla recently released the game's final DLC titled "The Last Chapter," which arrived alongside the game's release on Steam. The update features a fitting end to Eivor's saga following two years of post-launch content from the developers at Ubisoft Montreal. With no more new content to try out...
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
We shift back into the 2D style of stage with 3-6 on this latest trip to the Sky Sanctuary zone.
Goonya Monster - Official Launch Trailer
Goonya Monster is an asymmetric multiplayer party action game published by Mutan. Grab three friends or go at it solo and commence the chaotic frenzy as the Busters take on the Monster. Team up as the busters and unleash wild weaponry including shotguns, flamethrowers, and landmines to round up undead souls. Goonya Monster is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Anna the Dragon Tamer
Anna the Dragon Tamer is located to the southeast of the Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center. She's near the battle arena.
Amazon Prime Gaming Likely Launching in India With Free PC Games, Exclusive In-Game Content, Rewards and More Every Month
A new landing page on Amazon's website suggests the potential launch of Prime Gaming in India. For years, the hit gaming subscription service from the retail giants has eluded fans in India, with Prime Gaming currently available in countries like USA, UK and more. The website claims that Prime Gaming...
Mark the Student
Pokemon: Arcanine (Lv. 42), Cooperajah (Lv. 42), Coalossal (Lv. 42) Mark is quite a ways off from the snowy part of Glaseado Mountain. Mark is located to the southwest of Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center right at the border of West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
The Callisto Protocol Performance Review
The Callisto Protocol is a game with a myriad of inspirations and references within its design, but on the technical front it is most certainly a leader. Striking Distance is a relatively small, and certainly new studio, filled with a mix of veterans and new members who have collaborated to create one of the most forward-looking games of this generation. But before I get into that, I need to note that while the game is cross-generation, our review code only had access to the new-gen consoles and later the PC version.
The Mandalorian season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Star Wars series
One of Disney Plus' marquee series, The Mandalorian season 3 is returning with more Star Wars adventures. Here is everything we know.
Roberto the Scientist
From the Glaseado Mountain Pokemon Center, head to the southeast down a descending path. Roberto is there near the green patch of land that separates West Province (Area Three) and Glaseado Mountain.
The Plains - Lore 3 - The Lost Pages 4
This piece of Lore, a Lost Page, is found in the Wishing Well, a section of The Plains that connects The Jungle to the West and The Sinkholes to the East. You can reach it either via the Crag Jaw arena in The Sinkholes, or the tunnel in The Jungle’s Eastern riverbank.
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
