Complete the obstacle courses for some rings and memory tokens, then head over to the throne and insert the portal gear. The voice will tell you that you actually need two portal gears, although we won't have to look far for the second one. A cutscene will cue where an entity emerges from a portal in the sky, revealing a new guardian type known as the tower. The idea here is to use Sonic's speed to avoid bullets and make your way toward the big cylindrical monster's base. Use boost to avoid projectiles and target the Tower when close.

15 HOURS AGO