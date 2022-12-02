Read full article on original website
Related
Woman horrified when she learns the free television she picked up from the side of the road is filled with earwigs
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I drove past the old television set on the way to work. There was a simple cardboard sign on the television upon which someone had written my favorite word in block letters: FREE.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Official Missions in Uncharted Space Update Trailer
Watch the trailer to see what to expect with Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Missions in Uncharted Space update, featuring festive content, new dream styles, and get ready to meet Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story. Shrink down to toy-size and meet Buzz Lightyear and Woody in the Toy Story...
IGN
Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds - Official Launch Trailer
Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds expansion is available now. Check out the thrilling launch trailer for the Lost Between Worlds expansion for Far Cry 6, which is a new chapter of Dani Rojas' story, set in a fractured version of Yara. In Far Cry 6's Lost Between Worlds, dive...
IGN
1-6 Red Ring Locations
Back to Green Hill zone we go, but this time stage 1-6 removes one whole dimension, returning Sonic to his sidescrolling roots. For a full breakdown of the stage, check out our full walkthrough!
IGN
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game - Official Meet the Lackeys Trailer
Meet the Lackeys, AI-controller minions, in this latest trailer for Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the Lackeys are invaluable, AI-controlled assistants to the Killer Klowns. The Lackeys will hunt down humans and grab them to hold them in place, making it easier for the Klowns to take them out. They also raise the alarm and deliver freshly-cocooned citizens to the spaceship.
IGN
New Realm Seeds
New Realm Seeds is an activity you can do after completing God of War Ragnarok's main storyline. On this page, we go over how to unlock these new realm seeds and the areas they unlock. How to Start New Realm Seeds. After completing the main storyline, go to Sindri's house...
IGN
Conan Exiles - Official Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 Launch Trailer
Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 adds new free features like Headhunting and the Witch Hunt Encounter. Explore the Bazaar and Battle Pass for epic new cosmetics and decorations such as the expanded Stormglass Building set. Conan Exiles: Age of Sorcery Chapter 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
IGN
The Hunter
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' main protagonist, The Hunter. Whether you're looking for their skills, play style or details on how to unlock them, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. tips and...
IGN
Perish - Official Release Date Trailer
Perish is a stylish four-player FPS with a cross to bear. Slay hordes of creatures on the scorched sands of Purgatory and sell their gold-stained corpses to craven priests. Kill magnificent bosses and use the proceeds to gain entrance to Elysium, a place of cosmic revelations. Perish launches on PC on February 2, 2023.
IGN
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization - Official Release Trailer
Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is a unique rogue-lite village-builder where you adapt to your surroundings to complete challenges or die horribly trying. Discover what awaits you in these lands full of wonder and beauty where strange beasts roam. Kainga: Seeds of Civilization is available now on PC.
IGN
Tower Guardian
Complete the obstacle courses for some rings and memory tokens, then head over to the throne and insert the portal gear. The voice will tell you that you actually need two portal gears, although we won't have to look far for the second one. A cutscene will cue where an entity emerges from a portal in the sky, revealing a new guardian type known as the tower. The idea here is to use Sonic's speed to avoid bullets and make your way toward the big cylindrical monster's base. Use boost to avoid projectiles and target the Tower when close.
IGN
GRIS - Official PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X Trailer
GRIS is a puzzle platformer that is serene and is an evocative experience, free of danger, frustration, or death. GRIS will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with improvements like 4K, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS Support along with PlayStation 5 specific features like DualSense Haptic Feedback. GRIS launches on December 13 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X.
IGN
The Abandoned Village - Odins Raven 1
During the Creatures of Prophecy main quest, you’ll enter the Great Hall and be asked to chase after a thief. After you defeat a bunch of Einherjar enemies, you’ll have to set up a swing pole using the Draupnir Spear. While doing this, face across the gap that the swing pole will help you cross, then look to the left. You’ll see the Raven perched inside a tree trunk.
IGN
The PS5 Console Is In Stock Right Now at Dell
The PlayStation 5 gaming console might have been a *little* easier to find during the Black Friday season, but that inventory has all but dried up... until now. Fortunately, for at least a little while there's still one other place you can get it without having to wait in a queue. Dell has this PS5 Disc Edition console bundle with God of War: Ragnarok and a second DualSense controller for $634.98. That's essentially the same as getting all three items separately at retail price, but at least it's available right now.
IGN
The Witcher: Blood Origin - Official Trailer
Taking place in the elven Golden Era, 1200 years before the time of Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, The Witcher: Blood Origin tells the story of seven strangers who join together to fight an unstoppable empire. Though they hail from warring clans, Éile and Fjall must learn to trust one another if they have any hope of leading this band of outcasts on their quest to topple the Continent’s oppressors. But, when gateways to other worlds are opened and a power-hungry sage unleashes a new weapon, the Seven realize they must create a monster in order to defeat one…
IGN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed - Official Accolades Trailer
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed is a 4v1 action-packed asymmetrical multiplayer video game. Check out the Accolades trailer from critics upon the release of the game.
IGN
The Plains - Odins Raven 2
This Odin’s Raven is found in the Western half of The Plains. Head to the Dock just West of the frozen lightning bolt and look North-East: you’ll see the Raven here perched on top of a cliff.
IGN
Doctor Strange
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' resident Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange. Whether you're looking for his skills, play style or details on how to unlock him, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. tips...
IGN
Spider-Man
Spider-Man Acquired after the player's second encounter with Venom, Spider-Man is a multi-faceted hero that specialises in taking out several enemies at once with chain strikes and quick attacks. He has a range of fast-paced moves that combo well with other heroes, especially huge damage dealers like Wolverine, Hulk and Magik.
IGN
Midnight Suns Wiki Guide
This page will run you through everything you need to know about Marvel Midnight Suns' resident Runaway, Nico. Whether you're looking for her skills, play style or details on how to unlock her, you're in the right place. If you're looking for more Marvel Midnight Suns guides,. Nico. How To...
Comments / 0