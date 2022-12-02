Read full article on original website
Miranda Lambert Adds Dates to ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert is keeping her Velvet Rodeo residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas through April 2023, and she has already revealed additional dates for next year. Lambert has added 16 new dates in the summer, fall and winter of 2023. She announced the...
Garth Brooks Reveals Plans to Extend His Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks' 2023 residency in Las Vegas hasn't even started and he's announcing plans for 2024. Twenty-seven dates weren't enough for his fans to see him at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, so the singer is promising more. Specific dates for 2024 were not revealed with a release sharing news of this extension.
Morgan Wallen Drops Long-Awaited ‘Tennessee Fan’ in New Three-Song Sampler [Listen]
To whet fans' appetites for what's to come in 2023, Morgan Wallen has dropped a three-song "sampler pack" of new music. But not everything in the mini-project is completely new: In fact, one song, "Tennessee Fan," is a live favorite, and listeners have long been requesting a studio version. With...
Brantley Gilbert Is Worried About His Kids Googling Him — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
Legendary Minnesota Musician Busted Selling Auto-Penned Signatures
Iconic (former) Minnesotan Bob Dylan has issued an apology after he was busted using an "auto-pen" to sign books and works of art since 2019. The signatures were advertised as 'orginal,' but were actually done by a machine copying his autograph. The controversy came to light after publisher Simon &...
Police Say Kelly Clarkson Trespasser Keeps Leaving Gifts
A stranger keeps returning to Kelly Clarkson's house with gifts and other random items. He leaves them on her porch before scuttling off. TMZ say the unidentified trespasser has been reported to area police, who say it's been happening for a month. Los Angeles PD tell the celebrity news website that the man has left cards, plants and more, but Clarkson has no idea who he is.
Top 40 Country Songs for December 2022
This list of the Top 40 country songs of December 2022 is a lesson in the cost of love. Heartbreakers by Bailey Zimmerman and Lainey Wilson lead the way, while a more nuanced song that's rumored to be about another country hitmaker makes a big leap. If you've not yet...
Jason Aldean Shares a Message to Son Memphis on His 5th Birthday
Jason Aldean's son Memphis turned 5 on Thursday, Dec. 1, and the singer and his wife Brittany celebrated his birthday by sharing tributes to their little boy. Aldean marked the special day by posting a series of photos from when Memphis was a baby to now, showing how much he's grown in the past five years. The photos include smiley baby pics, vacation snaps, family Christmas pictures and a photo of Memphis giving his dad a high five at a show.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits He Used to Shoplift
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Blake Shelton Shares His ‘The Voice’ Retirement Gift Wishlist
Blake Shelton is set to exit The Voice after Season 23, which airs in the spring of 2023, and he recently apprised his fellow coaches of the gifts he'd like for his forthcoming retirement. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight prior to Nov. 22's live episode, he got specific about what he's expecting from them.
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://quickcountry.com
