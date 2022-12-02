ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash closes Highway 26W near Highway 217

By KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MRe2_0jV9zC6c00 It is unclear when the crash will be cleared and the westbound lanes will reopen on Friday.

A major crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 26 near Highway 217 early Friday.

Officials have been on the scene since around 2 a.m. on Dec. 2. Drivers are being diverted to Highway 217. It's unclear when the highway will reopen.

Three people were rushed to a hospital following the crash, according to Beaverton police. Police confirmed to KOIN 6 that two of the three people involved were seriously injured.

This is the second incident this week to close the highway west of Portland. All lanes were closed early Tuesday for more than an hour when power lines fell across them between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass.

