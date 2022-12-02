One stabbing victim released from hospital after three found stabbed and bleeding in home near Crete

Three people were found stabbed Dec. 1, 2022, in this home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Will County near Crete. John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 66-year-old woman who was stabbed in her home near Crete Thursday night was released from the hospital Friday afternoon, but her 68-year-old husband and another man remain in critical condition, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Police said the 36-year-old Wisconsin man and the couple’s daughter were undergoing a tumultuous divorce. The man was scheduled to report to jail Friday to serve a sentence related to a previous domestic battery case, according to police.

At 6:41 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court, according to a news release, and found the three people who needed immediate medical attention after being stabbed.

The couple who live in the home were bleeding profusely with multiple stabbing injuries. The Wisconsin man was also in the home, according to the sheriff’s office, and he also suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officers started performing life saving measures and all three people were transported to a hospital. They were later transported to a Chicago area hospital for additional treatment in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple will likely survive their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A gun may have been fired both inside and outside of the home, but it does not appear anyone was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At the early onset of this investigation, it appears to be domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was working with other law enforcement agencies to locate other known family members to check their welfare.

Adele Pinnow, who lives next door to the home, said she saw eight police cars outside her house Thursday night, and said officers came to her door.

“One sheriff came to the house and said everything is all right and there’s no danger to me,” Pinnow said.

Pinnow said she did not hear gunshots, but said she has difficulty hearing. She said a neighbor on the other side of the house told her she heard gunshots.

Pinnow said she was surprised her neighbors were stabbed because they seem like a loving couple.

“I know them a little bit,” Pinnow said. “They’re very nice to me. When we see each other we exchange words. They walked around the neighborhood holding hands.”