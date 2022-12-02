ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, IL

One stabbing victim released from hospital after three found stabbed and bleeding in home near Crete

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago
Three people were found stabbed Dec. 1, 2022, in this home in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court in unincorporated Will County near Crete. John Smierciak/Chicago Tribune/TNS

The 66-year-old woman who was stabbed in her home near Crete Thursday night was released from the hospital Friday afternoon, but her 68-year-old husband and another man remain in critical condition, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.

Police said the 36-year-old Wisconsin man and the couple’s daughter were undergoing a tumultuous divorce. The man was scheduled to report to jail Friday to serve a sentence related to a previous domestic battery case, according to police.

At 6:41 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Shady Grove Court, according to a news release, and found the three people who needed immediate medical attention after being stabbed.

The couple who live in the home were bleeding profusely with multiple stabbing injuries. The Wisconsin man was also in the home, according to the sheriff’s office, and he also suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officers started performing life saving measures and all three people were transported to a hospital. They were later transported to a Chicago area hospital for additional treatment in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The couple will likely survive their injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A gun may have been fired both inside and outside of the home, but it does not appear anyone was shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

“At the early onset of this investigation, it appears to be domestic in nature, and there is no danger to the public,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office was working with other law enforcement agencies to locate other known family members to check their welfare.

Adele Pinnow, who lives next door to the home, said she saw eight police cars outside her house Thursday night, and said officers came to her door.

“One sheriff came to the house and said everything is all right and there’s no danger to me,” Pinnow said.

Pinnow said she did not hear gunshots, but said she has difficulty hearing. She said a neighbor on the other side of the house told her she heard gunshots.

Pinnow said she was surprised her neighbors were stabbed because they seem like a loving couple.

“I know them a little bit,” Pinnow said. “They’re very nice to me. When we see each other we exchange words. They walked around the neighborhood holding hands.”

Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside

An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
BERWYN, IL
WGN News

Authorities: Husband responsible for Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — Following an investigation, Buffalo Grove authorities said Monday that they believe a man was responsible for stabbing his family to death. At around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, officers responded to check the wellbeing of 36-year-old Vera Kisliak. When officers went inside, they found five family […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Death of Buffalo Grove family ruled murder-suicide; husband had been barred from house

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. -- Buffalo Grove police said Monday that a man found dead with his family at home in the north suburbs last Wednesday had killed them in a murder-suicide. Based on evidence collected at the scene, information obtained by investigators and the Lake County Coroner's Office examination, Andrei Kisliak, 39, was responsible for the homicides of Amilia Kisliak, 4; Vivian Kisliak, 6; Vera Kisliak, 36; and Lilia Kisliak, 67, police said.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Teens who tried to rob concealed carry holder also tried to carjack an Uber driver in April — but he shot their accomplice dead: sources

Chicago — There is an incredible twist to report regarding the three would-be robbers who crossed paths with a concealed carry holder after carrying out a series of armed holdups in Wicker Park on Monday morning. The armed citizen shot two of the robbers, and the third broke a leg when the driver of their getaway car, who had a gunshot wound to his temple, crashed while trying to flee the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

No bail for man charged in fatal shooting outside Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Illinois - A Chicago man was denied bail on Sunday after being accused of murdering someone right outside a hospital emergency room in Oak Lawn a day earlier. Police said Marques Rose, 36, shot Brandon McGee, 28, in the eye outside Advocate Aurora Christ Hospital around 2 a.m. Saturday. McGee was rushed inside for treatment and died later.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

2 dead, 1 critically wounded in triple shooting, crash on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are killed, and a woman is critically wounded following a shooting on the city's West Side Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 11:17 p.m.Police said a man in his 20s and a 29-year-old woman were in a vehicle driving southbound on Cicero when a beige SUV approached and began firing shots at their vehicle. The man was shot in the left side of the head, thigh, and armpit and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later. The woman was shot in the head, back, and left arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The third victim, a 36-year-old man, was discovered a short distance away from the shooting after his car crashed into another vehicle, police said. He was shot in the back and was also transported to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No one is in custody.Area four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

South Side home invasion suspect arrested after pursuit in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Ill. (CBS) -- A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase into the western suburbs early Friday, and he has been connected to a home invasion a day earlier in the Englewood neighborhood in which two men were pistol-whipped.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported Friday, there were multiple scenes to the crime. We have been trying to get in touch with neighbors all day – but everyone with whom we spoke said the crime was so quiet, they had no idea it was even happening.As for the arrest, it happened miles away. A police pursuit down the expressway ended in...
BERKELEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver shot before crashing car in Calumet City, police say

CALUMET CITY, Ill. - A man was found shot inside a crashed car in Calumet City Friday night. Calumet City police responded to a car crash on Sibley Boulevard and Superior Avenue around 9:50 p.m. Upon further investigation, police learned the car involved in the crash was being investigated by...
CALUMET CITY, IL
People

Murder-Suicide in Chicago Leaves Family of 5 Dead, Including Two Children, Ages 4 and 6

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek revealed those dead are Lilia Kisliak, 67; Andrei Kisliak, 39; Vera Kisliak, 36; Vivian Kisliak, 6; and Amilia Kisliak, 4 Five people are dead following a murder-suicide at a home in a Chicago suburb. According to a news release, police in Buffalo Grove, Ill., responded to the home Wednesday morning for a welfare check on a female. Unable to make contact with anyone in the residence upon arrival, responding officers forced their way in and discovered five dead individuals in what they believe to be a domestic-related incident,...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
