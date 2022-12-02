ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, NC

Scotland bowling teams open season against Hoke County and Southern Lee

By Brandon Hodge Sports Writer
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 4 days ago
ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s and women’s bowling teams kicked their seasons off Thursday afternoon at Sandhills Bowling Center. Both teams competed against the Hoke County Bucks first, then, against the Southern Lee Cavaliers.

Against Hoke County, the men’s team won three out of four games bowled and collected the total pin count, totaling four points won. The women’s team took home 1 1/2 points after defeating the Bucks in one out of four games and tying in total pins.

Against Southern Lee, the Lady Scots won all five points in a sweep, while the men’s team won one game, equaling one point.

The men’s team’s leading bowler in both matches was Dylan Tilson, who rolled 10 spares and six strikes. The Lady Scots’ leader on the day was Nateya Scott, who had eight spares and three strikes.

The next matches for both teams will be on Dec. 8 at Laurinburg Lanes against Union Pines High School. The match will begin at 4 p.m.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

