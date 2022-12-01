ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana

With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend

In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KLFY.com

Lafayette house fire on Chag Street

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
Nationwide Report

33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
theadvocate.com

Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia

The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
klax-tv.com

British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana

BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals

The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
brproud.com

Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
