Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Two Acadiana Area Mexican Restaurants Have Closed
It is never fun to report about businesses closing in Acadiana but here we are with more unfortunate news.
theadvocate.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
KLFY.com
Lafayette house fire on Chag Street
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning. The fire occurred in the 100 block of Chag Street. The flames were venting through the front door and windows of the home when firefighters arrived at 4:40 a.m. Firefighters suspect the fire was started...
Louisiana man accused of running fake modeling agency
Blaison Comeaux owns Faces with Talent Modeling Agency, he is now being accused of being a scam artist.
33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)
Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
theadvocate.com
Saturday program at Shadows takes new look at Black history in New Iberia
The Shadows-on-the-Teche and The Iberia African American Historical Society will open an oral traditions exhibit titled The Second Side: A Historical Retelling of African American Life in Iberia Parish. The event will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The exhibit...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
At least one long-range forecast calls for snow just after New Year's in Louisiana. And now NOAA has revised their outlook.
klax-tv.com
British Chemical Manufacturer to Build First U.S. Facility in Acadiana
BROUSSARD, La. – Aquaspersions Limited, a global manufacturer of water-based additives for the latex, paint and adhesives industries, announced it is investing at least $7.5 million to establish a new production facility in St. Martin Parish. The facility will primarily supply critical components for the growing Made in USA nitrile glove industry, including SafeSource Direct’s two Louisiana locations, establishing a key PPE supply chain base in the state.
Acadiana Christian School temporary closure announced
Acadiana Christian School in New Iberia, Louisiana will be closed tomorrow, December 2, 2022 due to a plumbing issue.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
brproud.com
Gonzales woman dies in camper fire Wednesday
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A 47-year-old Gonzales woman was killed after her camper caught on fire Wednesday. Ascension Parish Fire District #7 responded to the 42000 block of Lillie Babin Road on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters found an unidentified woman...
theadvocate.com
Get in the Christmas spirit this weekend with parades, reindeer games in Lafayette Parish
Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend in Lafayette. Christmas trees are going up, holiday markets are popping up and Santa Claus himself will be in Lafayette this weekend as Acadiana kicks off the 2022 holiday season. The Sonic Christmas Parade rolls at 1 p.m. Sunday in downtown Lafayette,...
One More Acadiana Business Closing, But Another Opening Soon
Today's edition of "As The Businesses Turn" features one Youngsville bar closing its doors while a former Lafayette business is getting a new name and tenant.
‘America’s Funniest Videos’ Finalist From Lafayette Selling Merchandise
The Lafayette man who has a video entered into America's Funniest Videos competition has introduced merchandise related to his video. As we reported a few weeks back, Terrance St. Julien's video has been chosen as a finalist on ABC's America's Funniest Videos. St. Julien, a Carencro native, was a videographer...
