Fire-based emergency medical service (EMS) has proven itself to be very beneficial to the communities that elect this delivery option. The advantages are many: quick response time, the ability to dispatch adequate numbers of people, and support for operations such as those needed for extrications. The match up with fire has been good for everyone and continues to provide value-added service to the jurisdiction. It adds to quality of life and has proven to save lives, shorten hospital stays, and decrease the time needed for rehab after an injury or illness. But there are some current challenges to agencies providing the service and potential emerging issues. It is time for individual departments and the fire service as a whole to look at what they are providing and how they will address these challenges.

1 DAY AGO