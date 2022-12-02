Read full article on original website
Reevaluating Fire-Based EMS
Fire-based emergency medical service (EMS) has proven itself to be very beneficial to the communities that elect this delivery option. The advantages are many: quick response time, the ability to dispatch adequate numbers of people, and support for operations such as those needed for extrications. The match up with fire has been good for everyone and continues to provide value-added service to the jurisdiction. It adds to quality of life and has proven to save lives, shorten hospital stays, and decrease the time needed for rehab after an injury or illness. But there are some current challenges to agencies providing the service and potential emerging issues. It is time for individual departments and the fire service as a whole to look at what they are providing and how they will address these challenges.
Photo Apparatus of the Day: December 5, 2022
E-ONE—Miami Township (OH) Fire and Rescue aerial ladder quint; Typhoon cab and chassis; Cummins L9 450-hp engine; Hale Qmax 1,500-gpm pump; 100-foot rear-mount aerial ladder quint; 470-gallon polypropylene water tank; 30-gallon foam cell; Smart Foam 2.1A single-agent foam system; Class 1 2.1A Smart Foam single-agent foam system; Smart Power 6-kW generator. Dealer: Kevin Kleman. Vogelpohl Fire Equipment, Erlanger, KY.
Ventura County (CA) Fire Department Shows Off Drought-Conscience Equipment
The Ventura County Fire Department is one of the first two agencies to use a Pump-Pod — a system that can capture and recirculate roughly 4 million gallons of water each year—to address severe drought, toacorn.com reported. California’s ongoing drought means that an endless amount of water flowing...
Citrus County (FL) Fire Rescue Holds ‘Push-In’ Ceremony for Two Trucks
Residents were invited to take a look at Citrus County Fire Rescue’s new fire engine and aerial ladder truck during a “push-in” ceremony Monday, ChronicleOnline.com reported. The new aerial ladder truck is a 2022 Pierce Ascendant 107’ heavy-duty aerial ladder and the specifications for its development were...
Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus
APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
Ann Arbor (MI) Fire Department Looks to Buy Its Own Ambulance
The Ann Arbor Fire Department is hoping to gain approval to buy its own ambulance, WEMU.org reported. At last night’s meeting, the Ann Arbor City Council was expected to vote to reallocate $500,000 American Rescue Plan money: $300,000 toward purchasing an ambulance for the fire department; $200,000 for unspecified downtown improvements, the report said.
Watertown (NY) Buys Much-Needed Ladder Truck for $40K
The city of Watertown will buy a new ladder truck from the city of Geneva, WWNYTV.com reported. The city council unanimously approved buying the truck for $40,000. It comes as the city has one truck that has an issue with the ladder hydraulics. Another ladder truck needs repairs and is out of commission, the report said.
Cambridge (OH) Fire Department Shows Off New Engine
Cambridge Fire Department rolled out its new Fire Engine 3 December 2 for the public to see. “It’s finally here. A huge thank you goes out to the city administration, city council, Sutphen, the countless hours spent by all Cambridge Fire Department personnel (who are the best), and most importantly to the citizens of Cambridge and Cambridge Township who has always supported this department,” according to a post on Cambridge Fire Department’s Facebook page. “This is YOUR fire engine, and we here at CFD are honored to be able to serve you.”
Troy (OH) Fire Department Celebrates New Station 11
The Troy Fire Department invited the public to its new fire station Sunday, Dayton247now.com reported. The open house allowed the public to tour the new facility at 110 East Canal Street. Fire Station 11’s location will help in the department’s future growth, a fire official said. The previous location couldn’t...
