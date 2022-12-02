ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

AL.com

Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn for 3rd stint as assistant coach

Wesley McGriff is returning to Auburn for a third stint on the Tigers’ coaching staff. McGriff, who spent this past season as Louisville’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, is expected to join Hugh Freeze’s inaugural staff, a source confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday. 247Sports was first report McGriff’s return to Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn reserve defensive lineman re-enters transfer portal

Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson is in the transfer portal for the second time this year. Robinson re-entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Robinson previously spent time in the portal in the spring before rejoining the Tigers. Read more Auburn football: Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s Derick Hall makes coaches All-SEC first-team defense

Derick Hall added another accolade to his resume on the way out the door. Hall was tabbed as a first-team selection on the coaches All-SEC teams announced Tuesday afternoon. Hall, the only Auburn player to make the coaches all-conference teams, previously earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press on Monday.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn lands 2 defenders on AP All-SEC team

A pair of Auburn defenders were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team released Monday. Edge defender Derick Hall and cornerback D.J. James were both named to the AP’s All-SEC second team, as voted on by media members throughout the conference. Hall and James were the only Auburn players recognized on this year’s AP All-SEC teams.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn linebacker Joko Willis enters transfer portal

Reserve Auburn linebacker Joko Willis is the latest player to enter the transfer portal from the program. Willis announced Monday evening that he has entered the portal. He spent the last two seasons at Auburn after starting his career at Independence Community College. Read more Auburn football: Auburn quarterback enters...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit

As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal

After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Three-star from Kentucky decommits from ‘University of Auburn’

Auburn’s 2023 class continues to shift. Jamarrion Harkless, a defensive lineman from Lexington, Kentucky, decommited from the ‘University of Auburn,’ bringing Hugh Freeze’s inaugural class to 11 players. “Everything happens for a reason,” Harkless tweeted on Sunday morning. Harkless, like four-star wide reciever Adam Hopkins,...
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk

The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
WTVM

A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus

UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage

Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
ALABAMA STATE
