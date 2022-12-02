Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn for 3rd stint as assistant coach
Wesley McGriff is returning to Auburn for a third stint on the Tigers’ coaching staff. McGriff, who spent this past season as Louisville’s co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, is expected to join Hugh Freeze’s inaugural staff, a source confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday. 247Sports was first report McGriff’s return to Auburn.
Auburn reserve defensive lineman re-enters transfer portal
Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson is in the transfer portal for the second time this year. Robinson re-entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Robinson previously spent time in the portal in the spring before rejoining the Tigers. Read more Auburn football: Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn...
Auburn’s Derick Hall makes coaches All-SEC first-team defense
Derick Hall added another accolade to his resume on the way out the door. Hall was tabbed as a first-team selection on the coaches All-SEC teams announced Tuesday afternoon. Hall, the only Auburn player to make the coaches all-conference teams, previously earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press on Monday.
REPORT: Jake Thornton to coach Auburn's offensive line
Auburn has found its new OL coach in Jake Thornton.
Auburn lands 2 defenders on AP All-SEC team
A pair of Auburn defenders were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team released Monday. Edge defender Derick Hall and cornerback D.J. James were both named to the AP’s All-SEC second team, as voted on by media members throughout the conference. Hall and James were the only Auburn players recognized on this year’s AP All-SEC teams.
Auburn president defends Hugh Freeze hire in email response to concerned fans
Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts defended the school’s hiring of Hugh Freeze as the Tigers’ new football coach in an email response to fans who expressed concerns about Freeze’s character and past transgressions. As news leaked out on Nov. 26, the day of the Iron Bowl, that...
Auburn linebacker Joko Willis enters transfer portal
Reserve Auburn linebacker Joko Willis is the latest player to enter the transfer portal from the program. Willis announced Monday evening that he has entered the portal. He spent the last two seasons at Auburn after starting his career at Independence Community College. Read more Auburn football: Auburn quarterback enters...
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Alabama football commits that won or will play for a state title
It’s been a good year for Miles McVay. The 6-foot-6, near-360-pound lineman had his recruitment see a boost, nabbing an offer from Alabama among others. He visited the Tide later in the spring and committed in the summer. This fall, with his East (Ill.) St. Louis Flyers, McVay helped extend a dynasty.
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
Three-star from Kentucky decommits from ‘University of Auburn’
Auburn’s 2023 class continues to shift. Jamarrion Harkless, a defensive lineman from Lexington, Kentucky, decommited from the ‘University of Auburn,’ bringing Hugh Freeze’s inaugural class to 11 players. “Everything happens for a reason,” Harkless tweeted on Sunday morning. Harkless, like four-star wide reciever Adam Hopkins,...
Georgia Southern to face Buffalo in Montgomery’s Camellia Bowl
Georgia Southern will face Buffalo in the 2022 Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, game organizers announced Sunday. The Camellia Bowl takes place Dec. 27 at Cramton Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. on ESPN. Both the Eagles and Bulls are 6-6 this season. They have never met in football. Georgia...
Police ID dead men found on Alabama riverwalk
The two men found shot to death on a popular Alabama riverwalk have been identified, police said Sunday. John Arthur Burkus, 32, and Darrelyn Tremaine Harris, 40, were found shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk on Saturday afternoon. Burkus’ father, Dr. Kenneth Burkus, told Columbus, Georgia, media outlets...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
WTVM
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn. The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down. The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to...
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Severe weather in Alabama: Photos, videos of damage
Waves of severe weather swept through Alabama Tuesday night, leaving damage in its wake. Two people were reportedly killed after an apparent tornado touched down in the Montgomery area. The deaths occurred in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery after a tree struck a home. Damage...
