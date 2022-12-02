Read full article on original website
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
Theodore’s Will James, Ramsay’s Anthony Miles join All-Star roster
Theodore WR/DB Will James and Ramsay OL Anthony Miles have joined the Alabama roster for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The duo replaces Alabama OL commit Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston and Tennessee commit Rickey Gibson of Hewitt-Trussville. James is a Southern Miss commit. Miles is committed to Vanderbilt. The...
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb says he’s returning for 2023 season
South Alabama running back La’Damian Webb announced Tuesday he will return for the 2023 season. Webb, a fourth-year junior, has rushed for 1,014 yards and a school-record 13 touchdowns in 11 games this season. He posted his decision on Instagram, writing “Let’s run it back one more year with the gang.”
Five-star Alabama tackle enters portal, joining four other Tide linemen
Alabama offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening, On3 Sports reported. Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit in 2021 who saw action in only two games over two seasons for the Tide. Kight, a redshirt junior, was the Tide’s top backup tackle this season.
WAFF
UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has hired a Saraland, Alabama native to coach the Lion football program. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. In his one season as the offensive coordinator for FAU, the offense averaged 29.75 points per game with 409.7 yards per game and 5.6 yards per play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama sees 3 more players enter the NCAA transfer portal
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and a record-breaking number of players are entering to check out their options. Alabama saw a trio of new entrants Monday evening. Tommy Brockermeyer, JoJo Earle and Amari Kight have reportedly joined the portal. They joined a group of portal entrants that includes...
Alabama’s Byron Young accepts Senior Bowl invitation: ‘He has disruptive tools’
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. Young (6-foot-3, 293 pounds), who passed on the NFL Draft to return for his senior season, started 12 games along the defensive line for the Crimson Tide. “Byron Young continues...
2022 All-SEC football teams revealed, 5 from Alabama make first team
The 2022 All-SEC football teams were announced Tuesday with five Alabama players making the first team and five earning second-team honors. Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor was the lone first-team member from the offensive side of the ball. The defensive representatives included Will Anderson Jr and Henry To’o To’o along with defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders was the other linebacker on the first team after transferring to Arkansas.
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Will Anderson wins 2nd straight Nagurski as national defensive player of the year
The week of college football’s individual award circuit began well for one Crimson Tide star. Linebacker Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for a second straight year at a Monday night banquet in Charlotte. The award honors the nation’s top defensive player. The other finalists were Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Georgia safety Christopher Smith and USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class
Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
thebamabuzz.com
3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season
This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
Prichard, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Prichard. The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on December 05, 2022, 13:30:00. The Murphy High School basketball team will have a game with Vigor High School on December 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
UAB football lands 20 players on C-USA all-conference teams
Despite falling short of expectations and finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the UAB football team continues to be a fixture in the postseason. The Conference USA league office released its 2022 all-conference teams today and 20 UAB players were selected, led by First Team All-Conference USA selections DeWayne McBride, Sidney Wells, Kadeem Telfort, Noah Wilder and Starling Thomas V.
South Alabama Earns Third Bowl Appearance in Program History
The Crimson Tide won’t be the only team from Alabama spending its postseason in New Orleans. The South Alabama Jaguars will face conference rival Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, set to be played at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 21. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Mobile high school robotics team sweeps away the field at regional robotics competition
W.P. Davidson High School’s “Robotex” team added another win to its belt this weekend: it’s the best of the best in the southeast. The school’s robotics team won the BEST Award, the highest overall award, at the South’s BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Regional Robotics Competition this weekend at Auburn University. The team also won most Elegant Robot, best Marketing Presentation, best Exhibit Booth Interviews, placed second in Spirit and Sportsmanship and third in Most Photogenic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts documents Alabama trying to sneak on to the Playoff plane
SEC Shorts is out with its latest episode, and this time, it finds Alabama trying to sneak on to the College Football Playoff plane. “It was a week of waiting and watching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite having 2 losses on their resume, many felt the Tide deserved to squeak into that final 4th Playoff spot. Alabama shows up to the boarding of the Playoff plane but can’t seem to get past the gate.”
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
