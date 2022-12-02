ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Brook, AL

AL.com

Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham

This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Theodore’s Will James, Ramsay’s Anthony Miles join All-Star roster

Theodore WR/DB Will James and Ramsay OL Anthony Miles have joined the Alabama roster for this week’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. The duo replaces Alabama OL commit Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston and Tennessee commit Rickey Gibson of Hewitt-Trussville. James is a Southern Miss commit. Miles is committed to Vanderbilt. The...
THEODORE, AL
WAFF

UNA football hires Alabama native for head coach position

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama has hired a Saraland, Alabama native to coach the Lion football program. UNA announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. In his one season as the offensive coordinator for FAU, the offense averaged 29.75 points per game with 409.7 yards per game and 5.6 yards per play.
FLORENCE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama sees 3 more players enter the NCAA transfer portal

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, and a record-breaking number of players are entering to check out their options. Alabama saw a trio of new entrants Monday evening. Tommy Brockermeyer, JoJo Earle and Amari Kight have reportedly joined the portal. They joined a group of portal entrants that includes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

2022 All-SEC football teams revealed, 5 from Alabama make first team

The 2022 All-SEC football teams were announced Tuesday with five Alabama players making the first team and five earning second-team honors. Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor was the lone first-team member from the offensive side of the ball. The defensive representatives included Will Anderson Jr and Henry To’o To’o along with defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders was the other linebacker on the first team after transferring to Arkansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson wins 2nd straight Nagurski as national defensive player of the year

The week of college football’s individual award circuit began well for one Crimson Tide star. Linebacker Will Anderson won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for a second straight year at a Monday night banquet in Charlotte. The award honors the nation’s top defensive player. The other finalists were Pittsburgh DT Calijah Kancey, Georgia safety Christopher Smith and USC defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama lands commitment from talented specialist to 2023 class

Alabama has officially added another commitment to its 2023 recruiting class. Specialist Reed Harradine, who is currently ranked as the No. 60 kicker in the nation and the No. 36 punter in the nation, announced his pledge to the Crimson Tide on Monday morning. “I am blessed to say I...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

3 College Football Bowl games, plus 5 schools playing in the post-season

This year’s post-season bowl games are set. The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, Camellia Bowl in Montgomery and LendingTree Bowl in Mobile announced on Sunday who will play in their annual college football classics. And even though the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff for the first time and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?

Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

UAB football lands 20 players on C-USA all-conference teams

Despite falling short of expectations and finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, the UAB football team continues to be a fixture in the postseason. The Conference USA league office released its 2022 all-conference teams today and 20 UAB players were selected, led by First Team All-Conference USA selections DeWayne McBride, Sidney Wells, Kadeem Telfort, Noah Wilder and Starling Thomas V.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Mobile high school robotics team sweeps away the field at regional robotics competition

W.P. Davidson High School’s “Robotex” team added another win to its belt this weekend: it’s the best of the best in the southeast. The school’s robotics team won the BEST Award, the highest overall award, at the South’s BEST (Boosting Engineering Science and Technology) Regional Robotics Competition this weekend at Auburn University. The team also won most Elegant Robot, best Marketing Presentation, best Exhibit Booth Interviews, placed second in Spirit and Sportsmanship and third in Most Photogenic.
MOBILE, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts documents Alabama trying to sneak on to the Playoff plane

SEC Shorts is out with its latest episode, and this time, it finds Alabama trying to sneak on to the College Football Playoff plane. “It was a week of waiting and watching for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite having 2 losses on their resume, many felt the Tide deserved to squeak into that final 4th Playoff spot. Alabama shows up to the boarding of the Playoff plane but can’t seem to get past the gate.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

