Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
2022 All-SEC football teams revealed, 5 from Alabama make first team
The 2022 All-SEC football teams were announced Tuesday with five Alabama players making the first team and five earning second-team honors. Offensive guard Emil Ekiyor was the lone first-team member from the offensive side of the ball. The defensive representatives included Will Anderson Jr and Henry To’o To’o along with defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Former Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders was the other linebacker on the first team after transferring to Arkansas.
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
Running gun battle in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A running gun battle in east Birmingham left one person dead and two others injured. The victim is the city’s 134th homicide this year. A shootout on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old man pushed the city over its 2021 homicide tally of 132. With 26 days left in...
Suspect indicted in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County husband and father has now been indicted in the case. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. A preliminary hearing was set for this week in which the evidence against Jones would...
Man convicted of manslaughter in deadly shooting at Center Point Parkway convenience store
A Center Point man has been convicted in a 2021 deadly shooting at an eastern Jefferson County store. A Jefferson County jury found 35-year-old Wallderrick Pierce Carson guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Carson was initially charged with murder in the Feb. 27, 2021, shooting death of 30-year-old DeAndre Antone Carter.
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Authorities ID victim killed in broad daylight running gun battle on Birmingham’s east side
Authorities have released the name of a man killed Monday during a running gun battle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III, 22, of Midfield. The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on or near Roebuck Parkway and Springville Road,...
Alabama blows 20-point lead but recovers to hold off South Dakota State
In what Nate Oats considered a maturity test for Alabama, the former high school teacher would have given his team a failing grade halfway through Saturday’s game against South Dakota State. The Tide raced to a 20-point lead in the first 14 minutes over the struggling visitors to Coleman...
Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
Sentencing date set for two convicted in fatal kidnapping of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
A sentencing date has been set for Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown in the 2019 deadly abduction 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Stallworth, 42, and Brown, 32, were convicted in separate trials in October and November. Both were found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim.
Where did Alabama rank Sunday in Associated Press, coaches polls?
Less than an hour before the College Football Playoff committee released its final rankings Sunday morning, the Associated Press poll and AFCA coaches poll offered a look at the media’s view of Alabama. The Tide rose one more spot to No. 5 but was ranked behind the AP’s top...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
What current, former Alabama football players think of Tide’s playoff shot
Alabama needed nearly a perfect set of circumstances to even enter this conversation. And after Kansas State upset No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game, the door is at least cracked a sliver for the Crimson Tide to make a case for a College Football Playoff invitation. That,...
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence strangulation charge
A Birmingham police officer was jailed Sunday evening following an alleged domestic violence assault. Brandon Alexander Smith, 30, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6 p.m. on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said department officials were made aware of the incident...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Spike strips damage vehicles at Warrior Met Coal Christmas party, police say
Several vehicles were damaged Saturday night at Tuscaloosa’s North River Yacht Club in an incident that police say may be related to the ongoing Warrior Met Coal strike. Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor said officers were called to North River Yacht Club, 3100 Yacht Club Way, at around 7:40 p.m.
