Alabama legislature ranked most conservative in the nation, study says

Alabama’s legislature was the most conservative lawmaking body in the country in 2021, a study from the Center for Legislative Accountability reported. The Center for Legislative Accountability, a project of the Conservative Political Action Conference Foundation and the American Conservative Union Foundation, ranked each legislature based on votes across 186 policy categories.
ALABAMA STATE
Georgia Senate runoff election: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock race ends today

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker took new steps to energize their supporters on the eve of the runoff for the last election battle of 2022. Walker held a series of events Monday across Atlanta’s suburbs and North Georgia — crucial GOP territory where he lagged behind Gov. Brian Kemp in November. He swung by a diner in Flowery Branch early Monday where backers gave him an ovation.
GEORGIA STATE
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022

Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
HALE COUNTY, AL
‘Lowndes County And The Road To Black Power’: A Potent Doc About A Town In The Heart Of Jim Crow Alabama [Review]

The Civil Rights movement is composed of singular heroes: Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, Fred Hampton, Angela Davis, and so forth. Their iconoclastic memory has come to define the entire collective effort during the 1950s, 60s, and 1970s by many organizations. They, of course, do not tell the whole history of the coordinated action that occurred during the era. Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard’s “Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power,” a swift, potent documentary about a town nestled in the heart of Jim Crow Alabama, aims to rectify that misunderstanding.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
TUSKEGEE, AL
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief

Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
OPELIKA, AL
