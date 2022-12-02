Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your friends or family from time to time and you also happen to live in Alabama then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
Hot pursuit, execution review, defensive awards: Down in Alabama
Mobile police are defending their policy after a short chase ended in a deadly crash early Sunday. Attorney General Steve Marshall wants the state’s lethal-injection review to get done quickly. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
Most tornado prone Alabama counties in 2022
Late November storms added insult to injury in Greene and Hale Counties. An EF-2 tornado struck before 10 PM on the 29th just east of the Greene County rest area on I-20/59, skirted along the north side of Eutaw, and traveled a total of 19.5 miles to the south side of Moundville in Hale County.
4 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
Keith Etheredge, Peter Woods on same side of Alabama-Mississippi Classic
Keith Etheredge will get a close look at Clemson 5-star commit Peter Woods on the field in the coming days for the second time in two weeks. Only this time, the two will be on the same sideline. Etheredge, the Auburn High coach, faced Woods’ Thompson team in the Class...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you live in Alabama, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their delicious food and service.
The Scariest Thing In Alabama Is?
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question. What is the scariest thing in Alabama?
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
Could Alabama voters someday rank their political preferences during elections? New system stirring intrigue nationwide
Alabamians are plenty familiar with the Associated Press Top 25 ranking in college football where the Crimson Tide have been ranked consistently since the 2007 season. But will the way sportswriters and coaches vote for the best teams in college football and basketball someday be a similar way voters select their politicians?
Why Almost No One’s Being Let Out of Prison in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Alonzo Goines was 19 when he says he “tried to fit in with the wrong crowd” and was arrested and sentenced to 25 years in an Alabama prison for a string of three robberies. He’s now 34 and says he’s a changed man, desperate for his freedom.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
AL.com Power 25: Champs Thompson, Saraland finish on top of final 2022 poll
For the fourth straight season, Class 7A champion Thompson finished the season atop the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings. The 11-3 Warriors defeated Auburn 49-24 last week to win a fourth consecutive state title. Mark Freeman’s team finished with 99 total votes, 1 shy of the maximum.
Texas-based Giovannie and the Hired Guns ready to take Alabama by storm
When Texas-based band Giovannie and the Hired Guns take the stage in Alabama Thursday night, they’ll be doing it with a large amount of accolades and accomplishments earned throughout this year behind them. Among those accomplishments is getting their first number one song on the Billboard charts, as well...
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ACES: Pest proof your home to keep critters away this winter
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Winter can bring a seemingly sudden invasion of indoor pests when the weather turns cold. Dealing with these critters can be challenging, however they can be stopped at the door with the right preparation. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System entomologist has tips to mitigate winter’s seasonal pests. Pests in the home When winter weather arrives, some pests hibernate while others look for warm, protected spaces with plenty of food and water to survive for several months. According to Alabama Extension Entomologist Xing Ping Hu, the most common places are under rocks and fallen logs, in woodpiles, tree holes,...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
