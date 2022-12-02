ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?

Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Derrick Brown, Derrick Henry nominated for NFL Man of the Year honor

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by their teams. The annual honor “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community-service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”...
Saban makes Alabama’s playoff case, asks who’d be favored among contenders

The hay’s in the barn and it’s up to the College Football Playoff selection committee now. Nick Saban took a few minutes Saturday evening to at least explain Alabama’s case for being one of the four teams to make it. Appearing live ESPN’s live broadcast on Twitter cohosted by AJ McCarron, Saban’s argument centered on how teams are playing currently and who’d be favored if they met head to head.
Hugh Freeze discusses QB development, offensive and defensive philosophies

Hugh Freeze fashions himself as a quarterback guru. During his head coaching career, Freeze has developed a reputation as a gifted quarterback coach and offensive mind. From Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly at Ole Miss to former Auburn transfer Malik Willis at Liberty, Freeze’s quarterbacks have put up prodigious numbers in his system. He hopes to continue that trend of quarterback development at Auburn, where he was named head coach last week and takes over a program that has seen uneven play at the position in recent years.
Minkah Fitzpatrick passes on chance to set Alabama NFL record

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with an interception with 35 seconds to play. After jumping a route by wide receiver Drake London, Fitzpatrick returned the interception 16 yards, but he ran out of bounds at the Atlanta 4-yard line when it appeared he could have reached the end zone.
LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit

Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.
Cameron Smith: Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump

This is an opinion column. Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump. He’s shown that he can win where it counts, but poor judgment has dogged his career. Worse yet, his hire is a symptom of a larger trend demonstrating a powerful disconnect between the university’s leadership and the Auburn Creed.
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham

This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
St. James’ Jimmy Perry, Andalusia’s Trent Taylor among coaches honored by ALFCA

A pair of state championship coaches were among the seven high school coaches of the year announced Monday by the Alabama Football Coaches Association. Veteran coach Jimmy Perry led St. James to the Class 3A title, defeating perennial power Piedmont in the process. Trent Taylor, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, coached Andalusia to the Class 4A title, downing Cherokee County in the final game.
