Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Related
Nick Saban offers latest update on Bryce Young, Will Anderson and Sugar Bowl decision
Alabama coach Nick Saban held a video news conference Sunday afternoon to kick off almost four weeks of preparation for the Sugar Bowl. When asked directly about whether quarterback Bryce Young or outside linebacker Will Anderson would play in the Dec. 31 game in New Orleans, Saban gave his most up-to-date answer.
Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Derrick Brown, Derrick Henry nominated for NFL Man of the Year honor
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by their teams. The annual honor “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community-service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”...
Rece Davis says Ohio State always gets benefit of doubt, Finebaum says Alabama didn’t deserve CFP
With a little drama, but not much controversy, the CFP selection committee’s top four are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. One of the questions for the committee was whether Alabama might be able to slip in as the first two-loss playoff team. Committee chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic...
NOLA.com
Saints legend Drew Brees explains why his house is divided for the Purdue-LSU Citrus Bowl
The Brees home is divided for the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees is a proud Purdue alumni who was at the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis on Saturday when his Boilermakers lost to Michigan. He also loves LSU Tigers football, but maybe not as much as his kids. It's understandable that...
Saban makes Alabama’s playoff case, asks who’d be favored among contenders
The hay’s in the barn and it’s up to the College Football Playoff selection committee now. Nick Saban took a few minutes Saturday evening to at least explain Alabama’s case for being one of the four teams to make it. Appearing live ESPN’s live broadcast on Twitter cohosted by AJ McCarron, Saban’s argument centered on how teams are playing currently and who’d be favored if they met head to head.
Hugh Freeze discusses QB development, offensive and defensive philosophies
Hugh Freeze fashions himself as a quarterback guru. During his head coaching career, Freeze has developed a reputation as a gifted quarterback coach and offensive mind. From Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly at Ole Miss to former Auburn transfer Malik Willis at Liberty, Freeze’s quarterbacks have put up prodigious numbers in his system. He hopes to continue that trend of quarterback development at Auburn, where he was named head coach last week and takes over a program that has seen uneven play at the position in recent years.
Minkah Fitzpatrick passes on chance to set Alabama NFL record
Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with an interception with 35 seconds to play. After jumping a route by wide receiver Drake London, Fitzpatrick returned the interception 16 yards, but he ran out of bounds at the Atlanta 4-yard line when it appeared he could have reached the end zone.
Five-star Alabama tackle enters portal, joining four other Tide linemen
Alabama offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening, On3 Sports reported. Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit in 2021 who saw action in only two games over two seasons for the Tide. Kight, a redshirt junior, was the Tide’s top backup tackle this season.
LSU predicted to flip three-star Cincinnati commit
Life comes at you fast, especially if you are one of the best high school football players in the country. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers offered 2023 three-star tight end Jackson McGohan on Nov. 29th. Four days after being offered by LSU, it has been predicted to flip the talented athlete from his commitment to Cincinnati to come to the Bayou and don the purple and gold.
Cameron Smith: Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump
This is an opinion column. Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump. He’s shown that he can win where it counts, but poor judgment has dogged his career. Worse yet, his hire is a symptom of a larger trend demonstrating a powerful disconnect between the university’s leadership and the Auburn Creed.
Scarbinsky: UAB’s new coach aced the opener. It only gets harder from here.
This is an opinion column. So you’re telling me that UAB hired Trent Dilfer to be its head football coach, introduced him at a press conference and Dilfer, who was once compensated by ESPN to - checks notes - talk on camera, won the press conference. Knock me over...
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
St. James’ Jimmy Perry, Andalusia’s Trent Taylor among coaches honored by ALFCA
A pair of state championship coaches were among the seven high school coaches of the year announced Monday by the Alabama Football Coaches Association. Veteran coach Jimmy Perry led St. James to the Class 3A title, defeating perennial power Piedmont in the process. Trent Taylor, who will be inducted into the Alabama High School Hall of Fame in March, coached Andalusia to the Class 4A title, downing Cherokee County in the final game.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0