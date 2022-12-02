ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?

Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham

This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl

Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
MANHATTAN, KS
AL.com

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs

The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Will Anderson is Associated Press’ unanimous SEC defensive player of the year

Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson was the Associated Press’ unanimous selection for SEC defensive player of the year, announced Monday. It is the second year in a row Anderson has won the award, which is separate from the SEC’s defensive player of the year award that is voted upon by the league’s coaches. That award, and the SEC’s own all-conference teams, are expected to be announced later this week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States

For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Birmingham approves $3.7 million to complete Carraway demolition

The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus got an injection of funding Tuesday when the Birmingham City Council approved spending $3.7 million to help complete demolition of the former hospital. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the Carraway project, which includes a planned 9,000-seat, $50...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy