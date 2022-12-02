Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Five-star Alabama tackle enters portal, joining four other Tide linemen
Alabama offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening, On3 Sports reported. Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit in 2021 who saw action in only two games over two seasons for the Tide. Kight, a redshirt junior, was the Tide’s top backup tackle this season.
Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
Alabama hoops has chance to beat another No. 1-ranked team Saturday, join small club
Alabama moved up three spots to a season-high No. 8 in Monday’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll, but it’s the ranking of the Tide’s next opponent that is most notable. Houston remained in the top spot for a second week, setting up Alabama’s second meeting of...
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Ranking the 5 best HS football players I covered during my first year in Birmingham
This is an opinion piece. A prevailing thought is that high school football is critical to the fabric of the South, more so than in any other region in this country. Having spent some time In Georgia in the early 90s, I’ve seen first-hand how high school football teams in the South play spring football. Not only did they have complete weight training programs for their student-athletes, but those schools also practiced in full pads in the spring, having these players well prepared for fall ball.
Here’s who Alabama would play in Tuscaloosa playoff game under new 12-team format
If the College Football Playoff’s new 12-team format was in effect for the current 2022 season, Alabama fans would not be making plans to travel to the Sugar Bowl. Instead, they would descend once again upon Tuscaloosa for a mid-December first-round playoff game against USC. It would be a...
How Alabama compares to Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
Alabama vs. Kansas State. Those words have never appeared together in a college football context. So the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be a new experience for both when they meet Dec. 31 in New Orleans. Kansas State (10-3) is coming off a Big 12 championship win over No. 3 TCU while Alabama (10-2) missed the playoff by one spot, finishing fifth in the final CFP ranking.
Alabama’s Byron Young accepts Senior Bowl invitation: ‘He has disruptive tools’
Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Tuesday. Young (6-foot-3, 293 pounds), who passed on the NFL Draft to return for his senior season, started 12 games along the defensive line for the Crimson Tide. “Byron Young continues...
Kansas State coach Chris Klieman on facing Alabama, possible opt outs
The first meeting for Alabama and Kansas State in this year’s Sugar Bowl has different meanings for each program. The Crimson Tide’s smarting from a near-miss in the playoff while building for next year. Kansas State is riding the high of a Big 12 championship upset of No. 3 TCU while playing in its first New Year’s Six bowl game since 2012.
Football transfer portal opened at midnight under new rule, 9 from Alabama entering
Welcome to the new era of the NCAA transfer portal. Under new rules adopted over the summer, the doors to college football’s free agency season flew open at midnight on the east coast. So for the next 45 days, underclassmen can enter the portal and be recruited by new...
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor accepts Senior Bowl invitation
Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor has accepted an invitation to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, game officials announced Monday. Ekiyor (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) has been a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide. He is the first Alabama player confirmed for the upcoming Senior Bowl, the annual all-star game and NFL draft showcase that takes place Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Alabama blows 20-point lead but recovers to hold off South Dakota State
In what Nate Oats considered a maturity test for Alabama, the former high school teacher would have given his team a failing grade halfway through Saturday’s game against South Dakota State. The Tide raced to a 20-point lead in the first 14 minutes over the struggling visitors to Coleman...
Where did Alabama rank Sunday in Associated Press, coaches polls?
Less than an hour before the College Football Playoff committee released its final rankings Sunday morning, the Associated Press poll and AFCA coaches poll offered a look at the media’s view of Alabama. The Tide rose one more spot to No. 5 but was ranked behind the AP’s top...
Will Anderson is Associated Press’ unanimous SEC defensive player of the year
Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson was the Associated Press’ unanimous selection for SEC defensive player of the year, announced Monday. It is the second year in a row Anderson has won the award, which is separate from the SEC’s defensive player of the year award that is voted upon by the league’s coaches. That award, and the SEC’s own all-conference teams, are expected to be announced later this week.
Alabama-Kansas State Sugar Bowl tickets available for as low as $66; Here’s how to get seats
The Alabama Crimson Tide are headed to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl to face Kansas State on Dec. 31, and there are plenty of ticket options available through Vivid Seats, StubHub and Seat Geek. The Crimson Tide (10-2, No. 5 CFP) is headed to the Sugar Bowl for the...
Comeback Town: In 1960s white and Black parents talked differently to their children about race
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Mike Diccicco. I’m a white guy that grew up in the 60′s in Birmingham. Moved there in 2nd grade, left after graduating high school in 1967. During that whole...
‘Shuttlesworth’ documentary to premiere at Birmingham’s Carver Theatre
“Shuttlesworth,” Alabama Public Television’s forthcoming documentary about civil rights leader and minister Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth, will get a premiere at Birmingham’s recently renovated historic Carver Theatre before it airs on television. Alabama Public Television will host the screening at the Carver on Thursday, December 15. Attendance is...
Alabama coal plant still the largest greenhouse gas emitter in United States
For the seventh consecutive year, the largest source of planet-warming greenhouse gases in the United States is a coal-fired power plant in Alabama. According to data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Alabama Power’s James H. Miller Jr. Electric Generating Plant in Jefferson County emitted more greenhouse gases than any other power plant, oil and gas refinery or factory in the country in 2021.
Hallmark movie filming in Alabama: Here’s what we know
If you spot a film crew in Birmingham over the next couple of weeks, it’s probably the production team for “Naima in Nashville,” a movie in the works for the Hallmark Channel. Goleman Casting, a company with offices in Alabama and Mississippi, has mentioned filming for the...
Birmingham approves $3.7 million to complete Carraway demolition
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus got an injection of funding Tuesday when the Birmingham City Council approved spending $3.7 million to help complete demolition of the former hospital. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the Carraway project, which includes a planned 9,000-seat, $50...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0