Related
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

2 New Jersey Towns Among Best Christmas Towns In The USA For 2022

There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
PIX11

Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to […]
Beach Radio

Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List

There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
CBS Philly

Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot

MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
Beach Radio

Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
onthewater.com

Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022

The striped bass bite is like a broken record – “epic”, “savage”, “phenomenal”, etc. The list goes on and on with this fall run being one of the best on record for both beach and boat anglers. The fish have been in the 20- to 40-inch range with the majority of fish being around 30-inches. The past week had bass rolling on 6-inch peanut bunker on the surface and a variety of surface and sub-surface lures were in play. Topwater poppers, Daiwa SP minnow plugs, and swimming shads had anglers hooked up in and out of bird-play pods. Most of the action has been occurring from Mantoloking to Brigantine with the northernly parts seeing more action. The tautog bite has taken the backseat and from the shops I spoke to it has seemed to be a spotty bite on keepers with good numbers of short fish.
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts

New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
SoJO 104.9

The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals

Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
CBS Philly

How new New Jersey law will help police respond faster to active shooters

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new law in New Jersey requires every public and private school in the state to provide their local police department with digital floorplans of their building by the start of the 2023-24 school year. Currently, about 1,500 of New Jersey's 3,000 schools, including Cherry Hill Schools, all of Mercer County's public schools and nearly all of Gloucester County's schools, provide digital maps to their local police department. The law, which was signed Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, came three months after the state designated federal funds to pay for mapping technology for the other 1,500...
94.5 PST

Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily

Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...

