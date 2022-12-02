Read full article on original website
2 New Jersey Towns Among Best Christmas Towns In The USA For 2022
There’s nothing better than planning a trip around the holidays with your loved ones. What makes it even more special is when your destination is known for its Christmas charm. As we hang the countless strands of lights around the house, decorate the tree, and wrap the gifts, some...
More NJ homes are owned by institutions, report finds. That's hurting affordability.
A state report finds institutional investors are buying up homes in many New Jersey communities, making it harder for families and individuals to purchase them. A report by the Department of Community Affairs released Thursday found a 2.5% increase in institutional homeownership between 2012-2020. [ more › ]
Coal-fired plant imploded in New Jersey for battery array
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A former coal-fired power plant in New Jersey was imploded Friday, and its owners announced plans for a new $1 billion venture on the site, where batteries will be deployed to store power from clean energy sources including wind and solar. The move came as New Jersey moves aggressively to […]
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in December
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in December, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
The Best Place To Live In New Jersey
Living in New Jersey has many benefits, including proximity to cities and East Coast beaches. If you're sold on NJ, here's the best place to live.
Weird Laws That Still Exist In America: New Jersey Made The List
There are some very weird laws that are still on the books throughout America. Of course, New Jersey has made this coveted list of weirdness. We’ll start with our home team … The Garden State. Spoiler Alert - New Jersey’s inclusion here isn’t really that weird at all. The ones that follow are weird and some are even weirder.
Burlington County K-9 Officer named after September 11 pilot
MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) -- A new four-legged officer is patrolling the streets of Marlton in Burlington County, New Jersey, beginning this week. Meet Lee, the Evesham Township police department's newest K-9 officer. He was sworn in on Friday.Lee was named in honor of LeRoy Homer Jr., who was the first officer of United Airlines Flight 93 on Sept. 11. Flight 93 was hijacked by four al-Qaeda attackers and crashed in a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.Homer was a resident of Marlton at the time of his death.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Can You Help? 17 Unidentified People Found Dead in Northern NJ Since 2000
17 unidentified people have been found dead in North Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from infants that were only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 50s and 60s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road, in wooded areas,...
Extremely frustrating and outrageously expensive road work in NJ
If you travel around Montclair on Route 46 or through Cherry Hill on Route 70 you may wonder how long this endless construction is going to take. In the case of the 8.8 miles of Route 70, the answer is five more years. FIVE MORE YEARS!. It started late last...
Southern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 1, 2022
The striped bass bite is like a broken record – “epic”, “savage”, “phenomenal”, etc. The list goes on and on with this fall run being one of the best on record for both beach and boat anglers. The fish have been in the 20- to 40-inch range with the majority of fish being around 30-inches. The past week had bass rolling on 6-inch peanut bunker on the surface and a variety of surface and sub-surface lures were in play. Topwater poppers, Daiwa SP minnow plugs, and swimming shads had anglers hooked up in and out of bird-play pods. Most of the action has been occurring from Mantoloking to Brigantine with the northernly parts seeing more action. The tautog bite has taken the backseat and from the shops I spoke to it has seemed to be a spotty bite on keepers with good numbers of short fish.
Food Stamps Schedule: When To Expect New Jersey (NJ SNAP) Payments in December and How To Get EBT Discounts
New Jersey’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, NJ SNAP, provides food assistance to low-income families to help them buy groceries. SNAP is a federal program, but it is administered at the state level by the Department of Human Services in New Jersey. NJ SNAP benefits are paid out according to the same monthly schedule based on the seventh digit of your case number, including December 2022.
The Top 5 All Time Highest New Jersey County One-Day Snow Totals
Here it comes. Are you ready for another New Jersey winter? Let's take a look back at some of the worst snowstorms we've ever seen in the Garden State. We've all heard the long-range forecasts for New Jersey for the upcoming winter. it's going to be wetter, snowier, and colder than usual.
NJ town rejects Chick-Fil-A as restaurant chain expands in state
SPRINGFIELD (Union) — There will be no new Chick-Fil-A along Route 22 for now after Springfield officials rejected a proposal to open a restaurant in the complex that has housed a Barnes & Noble for decades. As reported by TapInto, the township Zoning Board unanimously passed on the fast...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
Dickens Holiday Craft Fair Going Down This Weekend In Mays Landing, NJ
'Tis the season to get festive! We mean "festive" in every form of the word. Wear the kooky Christmas leggings, the reindeer antler headbands, even the funny Christmas-themed onesies. When we say "get festive," we also mean with your fun weekend activities. There's always something fun to do on the...
Massive Increases in Cost of Health Care Coverage in NJ
A 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.Photo byMorristown Minute. An expected 21% increase in the cost of health care coverage for government employees and 15% for school employees.
How new New Jersey law will help police respond faster to active shooters
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A new law in New Jersey requires every public and private school in the state to provide their local police department with digital floorplans of their building by the start of the 2023-24 school year. Currently, about 1,500 of New Jersey's 3,000 schools, including Cherry Hill Schools, all of Mercer County's public schools and nearly all of Gloucester County's schools, provide digital maps to their local police department. The law, which was signed Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy, came three months after the state designated federal funds to pay for mapping technology for the other 1,500...
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
