NASDAQ
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Volume Growth Aids, Margin Woes Stay
Quest Diagnostics DGX has been focusing on areas with high potential as part of its two-point strategy. Positive demography and cost reduction initiatives are the other upsides. Over the past several quarters, soft industry trends, resulting in a low-volume environment, have acted as a dampener for Quest Diagnostics. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. California Resources CRC is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5 downward over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
NASDAQ
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
NASDAQ
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
NASDAQ
CHX vs. ALTR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
Investors interested in Engineering - R and D Services stocks are likely familiar with ChampionX (CHX) and Altair Engineering (ALTR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
Ex-Div Reminder for Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Victory Capital Holdings Inc (Symbol: VCTR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 12/23/22. As a percentage of VCTR's recent stock price of $29.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when VCTR shares open for trading on 12/8/22.
NASDAQ
Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Marvell (MRVL) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
AbbVie (ABBV) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this drugmaker have returned +10.7%, compared to the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights TravelCenters of America, Celestica, Covenant Logistics Group, YPF Sociedad Anonima and United Natural Foods
Chicago, IL – December 6, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are TravelCenters of America Inc. TA, Celestica Inc. CLS, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. CVLG, YPF Sociedad Anonima YPF and United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI. Tap 5 Bargain Stocks with Incredibly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios. Investors generally...
NASDAQ
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
NASDAQ
MHGVY or MDLZ: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Food - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Marine Harvest ASA (MHGVY) and Mondelez (MDLZ). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to...
NASDAQ
IYG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $162.64, changing hands as low as $161.91 per share. iShares U.S. Financial Services shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
