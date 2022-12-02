Syndication: Arizona Republic

Related
Arizona Football sees several players enter Transfer Portal
After hinting that Arizona Football could see a lot of roster turnover, the Wildcats had a busy day in the transfer portal yesterday. Well, head coach Jedd Fisch didn’t lie when he addressed the media after Arizona Football beat ASU just a couple of weeks ago. If you recall,...
Arizona basketball falls in AP Poll after loss, ASU sniffs top 25
Suffering their first loss of the season led the Arizona Wildcats to fall six spots, to No. 10, in The Associated Press top 25 poll for men’s basketball. Arizona (7-1) lost, 81-66, at Utah on Thursday before beating the 0-9 California Golden Bears, 81-68, on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Arizona...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
azdesertswarm.com
What Tommy Lloyd said after Arizona’s win over Cal
Arizona bounced back from the loss at Utah by beating winless Cal on Sunday afternoon at McKale Center, evening its Pac-12 record at 1-1. The fourth-ranked Wildcats (7-1) don’t play again until Saturday when they face No. 10 Utah in Las Vegas. Coach Tommy Lloyd is expecting a tough week of practice ahead of that game, but not before taking Monday off.
houseofsparky.com
ASU Football: Postseason Transfer Portal tracker
Players are slowly starting to trickle into the transfer portal in all corners of the FBS, and ASU is no exception. Below are the following players who have announced they are entering the transfer portal post-season and leaving ASU. Outbound transfers. Daniyel Ngata - running back - sophomore. Let’s be...
Yardbarker
Winless Cal facing No. 4 Arizona on the rebound
No. 4 Arizona is likely looking to take out some frustration after its first loss of the season, which puts winless California in an even tougher spot when the teams meet Sunday in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12) were riding high off a big rise in the polls...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball will have a new look in 2023 after signings and transfers
Arizona volleyball will have a much different look next year. The program signed four during the early signing period in November. It is set to lose fifth-year senior Zyonna Fellows. It also appears to be losing at least two regular starters and one player who started several matches late in the season.
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball hosts Cal in Pac-12 home opener
Arizona will play its first home game in 17 days when it hosts Cal on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what to watch for when the Wildcats (6-1, 0-1 Pac-12) take on the Golden Bears (0-8, 0-1) at McKale Center:. Bouncing back. Last time out the UA was shocked at Utah,...
azbigmedia.com
How the Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law
The Novus Innovation Corridor is taking advantage of a once-forgotten law. In 2010, Arizona passed a state law that allowed three public universities to create athletic facility districts on city land without taxpayer or student funds. “We’re building a city within a city and creating a home,” said Erin McKenna,...
globalazmedia.com
West Valley resort could be first of its kind in Arizona
Once built out, guests at the new $1 billion VAI Resort in Glendale will have the option to watch a concert while they dine from an eighth floor steakhouse in the hotel, from their own room or while attending a private party on a hotel balcony. If they’re not one...
Much needed Southwest rainfall leads to flooding in Arizona
Several inches of rain forecast across parts of the Southwest through Monday will benefit parched areas of the desert, but while helpful to drought-stricken areas, the heavy rainfall is also causing some localized flooding.
KTAR.com
Longtime US Representative Jim Kolbe of Arizona dies at 80
PHOENIX — Former U.S. Representative Jim Kolbe of Southern Arizona died at the age of 80. Kolbe served in the House of Representatives for 22 years (1985-2007) as a Republican and was succeeded by Gabby Giffords. He served in the Arizona Legislature before being elected in 1984 to Congress.
NWS: Phoenix sets new rainfall record after Saturday's storms
ARIZONA, USA — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday, bringing some much-needed rain to the desert southwest. So much rain fell in Phoenix that a new daily record was noted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The National Weather Service says the airport recorded 0.76"...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
azpm.org
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
themesatribune.com
Mesa couple in ‘Light Fight’ of their lives
It started with a single strand of Christmas lights 24 years ago, and now a Mesa couple’s holiday spirit will shine extra bright this year. Tomorrow, Dec. 5, Mesa natives Michael and Shelley Pelky will appear on season 10 of ABC’s hit decorating competition series “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” competing against three other families from across the country that have festooned their houses with holiday lights displays.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
AZ unlikely to pass red flag law with GOP-controlled legislature
In the ongoing and heated battle for gun control throughout the country, the Arizona State Legislature has yet to agree on public safety reforms to stop increased gun violence. One of these reforms is the so-called red flag law. Red flag laws allow police, doctors and family members to legally...
AZFamily
Rain breaks down “Cool Pavement” coating in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rain was a problem for one Phoenix neighborhood near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road over the weekend. While it didn’t flood roads, the rain broke down and chipped the pavement. The streets are part of the “Cool Pavement” pilot program, which adds a thin grey coating as a solution for the heat.
Bringing business and jobs to Southern AZ
Tuesday, Maricopa County is showing President Biden a new semiconductor plant there but Pima County has its own aggressive efforts to bring tech employers here.
Here's Where To Get The Most Beautiful Scenic Views In Arizona
Cheapism rounded up a list of the absolute best views in each state.
