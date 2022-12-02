The first places to spring to mind when most people think of “life sciences hubs” are long-established, high-profile geographical locations such as the Boston-Cambridge biotech hub in the USA. However, in recent years, Basel in Switzerland has risen to join their ranks, establishing itself as Europe’s Silicon Valley of biotech, with hundreds of startups, SMEs and pharmaceutical giants taking advantage of the talent pool, academic institutions and investors that the area has to offer. Switzerland’s well known political and economic stability – coupled with its favorable tax laws – has created a Petri dish of innovation, culturing a colony of entrepreneurs eager to make their mark on the biopharmaceutical industry. This article spotlights the driving forces behind Basel’s snowballing reputation, and notes some of the success stories arising from this innovative biotech powerhouse.

1 DAY AGO