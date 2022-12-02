Read full article on original website
Why Use Supported Liquid Extraction To Develop a GLP Protocol for the H295R Steroidogenesis Assay?
The Benefits of SLE in the Development of a GLP Protocol for the Measurement of 17β-Estradiol and Testosterone in the H295R Steroidogenesis Assay, Test No 456. Environmental chemicals have the potential to perturb hormone systems, a finding that has led to recommendations for the testing of potential endocrine disrupting chemicals. The Steroidogenesis H295R assay is an in vitro cell model used to investigate compound effects on steroid hormone biosynthesis, specifically 17β-estradiol and testosterone.
“Virtual Pillars” Separate and Sort Blood-Based Nanoparticles
Engineers at Duke University have developed a device that uses sound waves to separate and sort the tiniest particles found in blood in a matter of minutes. The technology is based on a concept called "virtual pillars" and could be a boon to both scientific research and medical applications. Tiny...
Basel: Europe’s Booming Biotech Powerhouse
The first places to spring to mind when most people think of “life sciences hubs” are long-established, high-profile geographical locations such as the Boston-Cambridge biotech hub in the USA. However, in recent years, Basel in Switzerland has risen to join their ranks, establishing itself as Europe’s Silicon Valley of biotech, with hundreds of startups, SMEs and pharmaceutical giants taking advantage of the talent pool, academic institutions and investors that the area has to offer. Switzerland’s well known political and economic stability – coupled with its favorable tax laws – has created a Petri dish of innovation, culturing a colony of entrepreneurs eager to make their mark on the biopharmaceutical industry. This article spotlights the driving forces behind Basel’s snowballing reputation, and notes some of the success stories arising from this innovative biotech powerhouse.
Novel Method Enables Rapid Identification of Microbial Pathogens in Blood Samples
A collaborative team led by researchers from Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health (GOSH), London and including researchers from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and BOA Biomedical in Cambridge has re-engineered the process of microbial pathogen identification in blood samples from pediatric sepsis patients using the Wyss Institute's FcMBL broad-spectrum pathogen capture technology. The advance enables accurate pathogen detection with a combination of unprecedented sensitivity and speed, and could significantly improve clinical outcomes for pediatric and older patients with bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis.
mRNA Technology Offers One-Two Punch Against Malaria
Malaria is found in more than 90 countries around the world, causing 241 million cases and an estimated 627,000 deaths every year. Vaccines are one intervention that could help eliminate this deadly disease, yet a highly effective vaccine remains elusive. Recent technological advances in vaccine development–such as the mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV2–could lead to a new generation of malaria vaccines.
Coral’s Microbiome “Reshuffles” During Hibernation
A new study has analyzed the microbiome of a species of coral before, during and after a period of “dormancy” during cold temperatures. The research is published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology. “Nap” time for the northern star coral. Winter is coming, which means many creatures on...
Laser Beam Brain Stimulation Could Boost Short-Term Memory by 25%
Shining a laser light at a targeted region of the human brain can boost short-term memory function by up to 25%, suggests a new study. The non-invasive technique could one day help improve attention deficits in people with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), say the paper’s authors. The study,...
