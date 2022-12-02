Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
mageenews.com
Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (June 25, 1951 – December 2, 2022) Beverly Sue Tatum Cumberland, 71 of Mendenhall, Mississippi passed away from her earthly...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
mageenews.com
Mary Boykin Evans formerly of Magee, Mississippi
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mary Boykin Evans passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born on October 1, 1926, to Talmadge and Rose Smith Boykin.
WDAM-TV
Perry Co. native, USM grad new commander at Camp Shelby
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center has a new commanding officer. Perry County native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate Col. William “Lee” Henry became commander during a traditional ceremony at Camp Shelby Thursday afternoon. His military service began more than 31 years...
Closures planned on I-20 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be intermittent road closures on Interstate 20 in Scott County. The closures will be on I-20, in both directions, between State Route 35 (Exit 88) and State Route 481 (Exit 80). According to MDOT, the closures will be between […]
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
mageenews.com
Local Citizen ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle Missing.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Magee Police Department is looking for a missing person ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle. Fezelle was last seen on Sunday, November 27,2022, around 01:00 PM leaving her residence in Magee. Fezelle is described as a 37 year old black female, approximately 5ft 6in tall and weighs approximately 216 lbs. Fezelle could possibly be in her car, a 2018 black Nissan Versa with a Mississippi Tag number 974N41. If located contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
vicksburgnews.com
Early morning rollover has one airlifted to Jackson
On Sunday at 1:30 a.m. a truck left the roadway, rolled, and caused serious injuries as one person was airlifted to Jackson area hospitals. The grey truck appeared to have been traveling west on Gibson and failed to successfully turn north on Halls Ferry. The vehicle left the roadway, flipped, and seriously injured one person in the vehicle. The passenger was also injured. There is no word on the passenger’s condition but they were observed at the scene moving about and talking with first responders.
WDAM-TV
Elderly woman run over by float at Christmas parade in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An elderly woman fell off a float during the 40th annual Sertoma of Laurel Christmas Parade Friday night, and had her leg run over by the next parade vehicle in line, a utility trailer. According to Laurel Police Department Chief Tommy Cox. the injury was non-life...
mageenews.com
Lt. Governor Hosemann Names Longtime Madison Schools Parent as Newest Charter Schools Board Member
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Madison, Miss.—Marcy Scoggins, a longtime Madison County Schools’ parent, is Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann’s newest appointee to the Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board. She will serve a term ending in August 2025 upon confirmation by the Mississippi Senate during the 2023 Legislative Session.
WDAM-TV
Body of missing man discovered in Hattiesburg Sunday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a Hattiesburg man missing since Nov. 22 was discovered Sunday afternoon in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police were notified about 3 p.m. Sunday of a deceased person off Lakeview Road. At that time, a death investigation was initiated, Hattiesburg police said. As the investigation progressed,...
Raleigh Wins Their First Ever Football State Championship
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Raleigh was able to complete a historic season on Friday. The Lions beat Noxubee County 55-52 to win the 3A Football State Championship. Highlights and sound from the game in the video above.
opencampusmedia.org
USM’s new president making $650,000; state’s public college presidents all see raises
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
WTOK-TV
Lady Warriors push in the 4th to top Jackson Prep; Boys fall in nailbitter
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Central splits their double header against Jackson Prep on Friday. The Lady Warriors would lead by six points in the fourth quarter but that would be quick to change. Choctaw Central would force Jackson Prep to start turning the ball over they would go on to score 26 points in the fourth quarter alone.
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
mageenews.com
Mendenhall Falls Short in a Game Ending Filed Goal
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A large crowd was in attendance for the 4A State Championship game in Mississippi High School Activities Association in Hattiesburg. The game took place at the University of Southern Mississippi between the Mendenhall Tigers and the Louisville Wild Cats.
Comments / 0