USM’s new president making $650,000; all of Mississippi’s public college presidents saw raises this year
Joe Paul is being paid an annual salary of $650,000 as the 11th president of University of Southern Mississippi, according to a copy of his contract the Institutions of Higher Learning provided to Mississippi Today. The salary makes Paul the third-highest paid college president in Mississippi and represents a $50,000...
Mississippi synagogue among 80 projects in nation to receive Save America’s Treasure grant
The National Park Service (NPS) in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Institute for Museum and Library Services today announced $24.25 million in Save America’s Treasures grants to fund 80 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Among the historically significant entities selected is Temple B’nai Israel of Natchez, Mississippi.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 2-4
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 2-4) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. Capital City Lights – Friday – Jackson. Enjoy the Christmas by...
Mississippi community has bond rating withdrawn by New York credit rating provider
The City of Vicksburg was recently listed among five communities to lose its bond rating from Moody’s Investment Services, a New York-based provider of credit ratings and risk analysis. Mayor George Flaggs Jr. announced the loss of the city’s A2 bond rating in a letter sent on Tuesday.
CBS42.com
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he has not been formally charged.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi comedienne hits Hattiesburg stage for HIV/AIDS event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The AIDS Services Coalition (ASC) will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a comedy fundraiser at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater on Friday night. Headling the show is Rita Brent, a Mississippi native with almost a decade in the comedy entertainment business. She’s been featured on Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City, TruTV’s Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks, and Epix TV’s Unprotected Sets. Brent is also a staff writer for Comedy Central’s “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey” and wrote for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
WLBT
King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring. The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.
Mississippi college student found shot to death on campus
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a Jackson State University student in Mississippi, the university’s president said Friday. The student was found dead Friday morning inside a Dodge Charger in a campus parking lot. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the student was male. Thomas...
MSNBC
The systemic problems at the root of Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have been unable to access clean, safe water for weeks, which has led to the Justice Department suing the city and appointing a third party to oversee reforms to the water system. Abre' Conner, Director of Environmental and Climate Justice for the NAACP, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Conner explained how the Jackson water crisis is a microcosm of what Black communities across America face and what accountability would look like for those struggling to find safe water.Dec. 4, 2022.
Mississippi Link
Dick’s Place celebrates 73rd Anniversary
Seventy-three is just a number – but in the context of being a juke joint in Mississippi, and in continuous operation for 73 years, that’s much more than a number. Researching the history of small clubs in Mississippi is fascinating and informative, but the truth is that most are long gone, only surviving in the memories of loyal patrons. It appears that only the Blue Front Café in Bentonia, which opened in 1948, has been around longer than Dick’s Place – one year longer.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jackson State student offered a spot on JSU football team was shot and killed on campus
Flynn Brown was a standout running back in high school in New Jersey, and unfortunately the 22-year old was shot and killed on Friday on the JSU campus. Police identified Randall Smith, 20 as a suspect in the shooting. Smith was arrested. JSU officials announced the death as well releasing...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
WAPT
Jackson Councilman Stokes wants federal help in city's crime crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
Person airlifted to Jackson after Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people were injured and one of them had to be airlifted to Jackson after a car crash in Warren County on Sunday, December 4. The Vicksburg Daily News reported a grey truck was traveling west on Gibson around 1:30 a.m. when it left the roadway and rolled. It appeared […]
Daily Mississippian
Citizens challenge supervisors who banned marijuana sales
In moves that replicate almost directly citizen action that brought the state’s medical marijuana program to fruition, some Mississippians are challenging their municipalities and counties that have chosen to opt out of the state’s new medical marijuana program. After consistently resisting legalizing cannabis for medical use beyond 2014’s...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: National Weather Service verifies 5th Pine Belt touchdown
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt, specifically Marion County, apparently played host to yet another windy visitor Tuesday night. On a third report update, the National Weather Service confirmed that a fifth tornado had touched down Tuesday night in the Pine Belt. The NWS said an EF-2 had...
WLBT
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Victim pulled from mobile home fire in Florence dies
UPDATE: The victim, identified only as a male at this time, has died in the hospital. Rankin County firefighters are battling a blaze in Florence Sunday morning after rescuing an occupant from the dwelling. According to Rankin emergency operations Director Mike Word, the fire occurred in a mobile home at...
WLBT
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
