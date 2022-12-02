ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items

Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Francis hired as new City Administrator

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Tuesday is latest Minority Business Mixer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Human Relations Office, in partnership with the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Minority Business Mixer networking event Tuesday sponsored by Holly's Sweet Treats. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holly's Sweet Treats at 205 South Main.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training

For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
GREAT BEND, KS
ksal.com

SPD Tag Reader Talk on KSAL

Twenty-two fixed auto license cameras are coming to town after the Salina City Commission recently okayed the nearly $170,000 purchase and contract that runs through 2025. Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how these tag readers work – how they are programmed and what they will target? Implementation will begin sometime in January of 2023.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Jones notes viruses are going around in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alex Jones, APRN with Hutchinson Primary Care Associates inside the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been seeing COVID-19, the flu and RSV this fall. "All three of them have really amped up, especially after the holiday season," Jones said. "This past week, after everybody was hanging...
RENO COUNTY, KS
