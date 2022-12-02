Read full article on original website
Hotel development agreement approved by Hutchinson City Council Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament was approved by the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind the Olive...
South Hutch Planning Board to hear from daycare provider Monday
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Willis runs Open Arms Child Care in South Hutchinson and she is looking to rezone her place of business to residential as a daycare is not a permitted use in its current zoning district. Child care providers across Reno County have been leaving the...
Hyde Park Luminaria plans approved Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council approved the traffic plan for the annual Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria on Tuesday as part of its consent agenda. The event is coming up the weekend of December 18th. The letter provided to the council says Saturday the 18th. The 18th is not Saturday, Saturday is the 17th, with Sunday the 18th as the makeup date.
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Multi-million dollar hotel project potentially coming to Hutchinson in 2024
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - A new $18 Million Hotel and Conference Center could be coming to Hutchinson. City leaders say it would make up for a lack of hotel rooms when Hutch hosts big events. "That would be good. I think they'd like that. If they were coming from out...
Francis hired as new City Administrator
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator with the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. Francis will start in Hutchinson after the New Year's holiday and receive a bi-weekly base salary of...
KDHE issues Stream Advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek located South of Lyons
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Little Cow Creek to Cow Creek, South of Lyons, Kansas. The stream advisory is a result of operation problems at the city of Lyons wastewater plant. The city of Lyons is working to repair the problem.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Longtime StartUp Hutch employee retiring, event is Wednesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join StartUp Hutch on Wednesday, December 7th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Peel Center to celebrate Dave Dukart. Dave has been an integral part of StartUp Hutch for nearly ten years, serving the community as the director of the Quest Center for Entrepreneurs and the program administrator of StartUp Hutch.
Tuesday is latest Minority Business Mixer
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Human Relations Office, in partnership with the Hutchinson / Reno County Chamber of Commerce is holding a Minority Business Mixer networking event Tuesday sponsored by Holly's Sweet Treats. The event is from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Holly's Sweet Treats at 205 South Main.
Restaurant inspections: Cockroaches, residue in ice bin, engine oil by candy in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Newton cabinet maker to shutdown costing hundreds of employees their jobs
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - “I've got a two-month-old daughter that I just got back from doing maternity leave and so I was just in shock, and really nervous about what the future holds," said Emily Smith. Emily has worked at MasterBrand Cabinets in Newton for years, but she had...
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Official resolution to increase Hutch water and sewer rates on Tuesday agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider the official resolution to put in place the water rate changes they agreed upon earlier this year at its meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the...
Great Bend employees graduate from professional development training
For the last year, both Great Bend Police Department Lieutenant Jason Settle and Community Coordinator Christina Hayes have been attending professional development training. Settle attended the Law Enforcement Leadership Academy in Hutchinson, and Christina attended Certified Public Manager training in Topeka. Friday, Dec. 2, they officially graduated and were recognized in a ceremony at the Capital Building in Topeka.
DA: Wichita contractor ordered to pay $17,000 after botched job on Derby pool deck
Derby city inspectors said in court that the project required a permit and would not pass inspection.
SPD Tag Reader Talk on KSAL
Twenty-two fixed auto license cameras are coming to town after the Salina City Commission recently okayed the nearly $170,000 purchase and contract that runs through 2025. Salina’s Interim Police Chief Sean Morton joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how these tag readers work – how they are programmed and what they will target? Implementation will begin sometime in January of 2023.
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Siemens: Fort Madison announcement independent of Hutchinson process
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Fort Madison, Iowa newspaper is reporting that its Siemens Gamesa facility is hiring again to restart production. Hutch Post reached out to a spokesperson for Siemens to ask if they knew the timeline yet for the Hutchinson plant. "Due to the different production processes between...
Jones notes viruses are going around in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Alex Jones, APRN with Hutchinson Primary Care Associates inside the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center has been seeing COVID-19, the flu and RSV this fall. "All three of them have really amped up, especially after the holiday season," Jones said. "This past week, after everybody was hanging...
