ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

oldwhitewoman
2d ago

How many trains would run each day? It seems a simulation of how this would impact car traffic would be very useful. And how about the next election include questions such as: how often do you personally think you would use the train. During prior train discussions the subsidized fare to Milwaukee was $80.

Reply(1)
2
Related
captimes.com

East side middle school families express concern over busing inequity

A pandemic-delayed change to Madison middle school start times is now hurting some families’ bank accounts. With those later start times, which began being implemented in fall 2019, the district planned to shift all middle schools from Madison Metro to yellow buses. But with an ongoing driver shortage for Badger Bus, the switch was put on hold before the final year of implementation.
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
nbc15.com

Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
Daily Cardinal

Hoofers hosts 58th annual Ski and Snowboard Resale

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Hoofers Ski and Snowboard Club hosted their 58th annual Ski and Snowboard Resale this weekend. Student volunteers and the resale directing team collected ski and snowboard gear from both the public and local vendors to sell at a discounted price to UW-Madison students as well as the local community, according to resale director Alex Riddle.
nbc15.com

Stoughton automotive shop owner shares his solution to alleviate mechanic shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting your car serviced is becoming more of a challenge. That’s because there’s less people out there to do it. Joe Conant, owner of Conant Automotive in Stoughton, said scheduling a service appointment is becoming more like scheduling a doctor’s appointment, having to do so months in advance.
nbc15.com

All aboard Olbrich’s Holiday Express

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The trains are back on track at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens for the Holiday Express Flower and Model Train Show. Members from the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will travel from all over the state to show off their garden scale model trains. Hundreds of festive poinsettias and fresh evergreens are the backdrop to this year’s featured carnival theme.
Channel 3000

WATCH: Why are there so many wild turkeys in Madison?

MADISON, Wis. — Have you ever wondered why there are so many wild turkeys in Madison? David Drake, an extension wildlife specialist and a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, joins Live at Four to talk turkey. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus

MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police investigate multiple shots fired reports in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police investigated multiple reports of shots fired in downtown early Saturday. Officers were sent to the 300 block of North Frances Street just after 2:20 a.m. ﻿ Police said no injuries or property damage was found. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver’s window shot out on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver whose passenger window was shot out Wednesday afternoon while he was driving on the Beltline does not believe the shooter was aiming at him, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to MPD’s initial statement, the driver was heading west on the Beltline when the...
nbc15.com

Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers’ DNR turning harder left

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has radicalized the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and things look to only get worse in his next term, conservative leaders predict. “I’m extremely concerned about the future here,” said DNR Board Chairman Gregory Kazmierski. He pointed to the agency release of...
swineweb.com

Are you ready? Antibiotics for livestock will be prescription only in 2023 By Sandy Stuttgen University of Wisconsin Madison

The FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) plan for supporting veterinary antimicrobial stewardship will be fully implemented in 2023 when all remaining over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotics are switched to prescription-only status. The medically important antibiotics (used by humans and animals) becoming prescription only include injectable tylosin, injectable and intramammary penicillin,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy