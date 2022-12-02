Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Is holding Ethereum in Q4 far from profitable? These metrics suggest…
Ethereum turned inflationary as network supply fees fail to surge. Network validators remain staunch in their duty to avoid slashing events while ETH consolidated. Ethereum’s [ETH] quest for profitability took another sour turn as it returned to inflationary condition after a few attempts at the opposite. According to Token Terminal, the decentralized blockchain daily earning in the last 365 days revealed a very low value.
ambcrypto.com
1INCH, its latest unlock, and why holders have the fear of history repeating itself
1INCH is set to unlock 14.81$ of 1INCH’s total supply by the end of the year. Negative sentiment trails the token as holders begin to sell off their holdings. Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch set to unlock 222,187,500 1INCH tokens worth $108,551,481 by the end of the year, data from Token Unlocks revealed.
Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows
Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
ambcrypto.com
Why Hedera [HBAR] remains a long-term bet as per this executive and these metrics
Hedera exec expressed optimism about the network’s future. HBAR’s short-term performance may remain in limbo despite more favorable long-term outlook. Hedera [HBAR] delivered a rather unenthusiastic performance in the second half of 2022, so much that it shattered any expectations of short-term upside. While this might be discouraging for HBAR holders, the latest update still supported a favorable long-term outlook.
ambcrypto.com
Are BTC miners done with the worst for this financial quarter? This data suggests…
Miners continued to sell their BTC as they got rid of 10,000 BTC this week. Huge capitulation could be in sight due to the indications revealed by the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Bitcoin [BTC] miners continued selling off massive units of the king coin as the pressure to uphold its stay mounted. This development came to light through Joaowedson, a CryptoQuant analyst. He pointed out that the increasing cost of mining might have forced this position. Joaowedson, who doubles as a data scientist, elaborated,
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
ambcrypto.com
Buterin’s one-stop solution to survive in the crypto market is all you need to know
Vitalik Buterin prioritizes technology over price watching to have a long run in the crypto market. Crypto market has lost at least $2.9 billion to crypto scams in 2022. The Ethereum [ETH] co-founder Vitalik Buterin advised weary crypto investors to focus on technology instead of price watching and trading. Buterin shared this advice with a crypto investor named CoinMamba on Twitter who expressed his disappointment with scammers and fraudsters in the cryptocurrency industry.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Why investors should look beyond ETH’s current formation
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. If BTC’s bearish sentiment persists, ETH could find new support at $1217.22 and $1166.83. Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a drop just as it headed into the weekend. It lost...
ambcrypto.com
Tron investors have all the reasons to maintain caution this crypto winter
Tron’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was overbought at press time. TRX’s metrics and market indicators strongly favored the bears. Tron’s [TRX] price action of last week was extremely sluggish, as it registered negative growth. New data from CryptoQuant revealed that the upcoming days might be even worse, as TRX’s RSI was in an overbought position. This pointed towards a further decline in its price.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink: A renewed interest from these holders could drive LINK towards…
Whales and sharks showed massive interest in Chainlink in the last few days. Chainlink made numerous integrations across networks, but interest in some services declined. Santiment, in a tweet on 4 December, observed that whales had accumulated large amounts of the LINK token. An increased interest from large investors could induce a surge in LINK’s prices.
ambcrypto.com
Why Aave’s bearish bias could perplex traders looking to go short
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The presence of the breaker and the FVG could serve to trap bulls, hence caution was extra important. Bitcoin rallied slightly in the past few days and rose...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Why BTC’s monetary policy connection should not be overlooked
Bitcoin cannot escape its correlation from traditional markets. Short-term sentiment was caught in between declining optimism and increasing gloom. Bitcoin [BTC] has had an affinity with monetary policy since the advent of the new market cycle, according to Quantum Economics expert and on-chain analyst Jan Wüstenfeld. In his 4 December CryptoQuant publication, Wüstenfeld opined that BTC’s negative sentiment, accompanied by declining economic prospects, was no random occurrence.
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin reaches a stiff resistance zone, should traders look to go short
It reached a higher timeframe resistance zone near $4.5, can the bulls break above it?. ApeCoin [APE] has performed well in the markets in the past ten days. It flipped the $3.2 area from resistance to support on 25 November and posted a 39% surge over the five days that followed. Since then, APE saw a pullback to $3.88.
ambcrypto.com
Solana gains nearly 6% in two days, but is a bullish break around the corner
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The higher timeframe market structure remained bearish. The short-term charts showed bullish momentum- but can this break the previous downtrend?. Bitcoin was back at an area of resistance that...
ambcrypto.com
BNB’s northbound movement could witness some roadblocks. Assessing…
However, the MVRV Ratio and market indicators revealed the possibility of a downtrend. Binance Coin’s [BNB] performance of last week did not make investors happy as it registered losses on the chart. However, its metrics soared, as there were several interesting developments in the ecosystem. BNB Chain’s latest tweet...
ambcrypto.com
Aggressive XRP traders looking for short-term profits can turn to these levels
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The short-term market structure was bearish for XRP. The indicators showed sellers had the upper hand, but only by a small margin. XRP fell beneath a bullish order block...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot’s [DOT] weekly roundup has these interesting insights for its traders
DOT again topped the list of projects by average development activity. Polkadot [DOT] recently uploaded its weekly roundup, wherein it mentioned all the important developments that occurred in Polkadot’s parachain teams, ecosystem projects, and infrastructure providers. The most notable updates included AjunaNetwork’s first collectible NFT game and Awesome Ajuna...
ambcrypto.com
Terra Classic community reawakens social activity, hits pinnacle; what about LUNC
Terra Classic topped all other altcoins with a surge in social engagements and mentions. Despite a massive rise in burn actively, LUNC’s momentum edged closer to bearishness. Terra Classic [LUNC] topped the altcoin market on 3 December with regards to its social activity. According to LunarCrush, the social intelligence tracking platform, LUNC had its ever-ready community to thank for the milestone.
ambcrypto.com
Gridex Protocol brings Order books on Ethereum
The Gridex Protocol is a permissionless and non-custodial trading protocol consisting of a set of persistent, non-upgradable smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. Unlike the current mainstream decentralized exchanges based on the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model, Gridex is based on order books. With the novel Grid Maker Order Book...
ambcrypto.com
Fantom: The ‘but’ in FTM’s recent rally and why traders should maintain caution
Fantom has a new proposal to reduce its current burn rate. Fantom’s [FTM] witnessed a 30% rally in the last seven days following the publication of the proposal to reduce the network’s current burn rate. Per data from CoinMarketCap, FTM traded at $0.2449 at press time. A week...
Comments / 0