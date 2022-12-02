Miners continued to sell their BTC as they got rid of 10,000 BTC this week. Huge capitulation could be in sight due to the indications revealed by the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Bitcoin [BTC] miners continued selling off massive units of the king coin as the pressure to uphold its stay mounted. This development came to light through Joaowedson, a CryptoQuant analyst. He pointed out that the increasing cost of mining might have forced this position. Joaowedson, who doubles as a data scientist, elaborated,

2 DAYS AGO