Richard “Dick” Beck of Carroll
Richard “Dick” Dean Beck, age 93, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Garden View Assistant Living in Carroll Iowa surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Casket bearers will be grandsons Shaun Beck, Aaron Beck, Jared Brantley, Tyler Beck and Jeff McCarville and Dean Stork. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Marie Dion
Marie Dorothy Dion, age 97, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Creston Man Charged In West Des Moines Stabbing
(West Des Moines, IA) — A man’s facing charges after an early morning stabbing outside the Jordan Creek Parkway Hy-Vee. Police say 30-year-old Dakota Nordstrom of Creston is accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the leg in a vehicle. Nordstrom is facing Attempted Murder, Burglary, and other charges.
Jeffrey Behrens of Carroll
Jeffrey James Behrens, age 64, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Lector will be Randi Cretsinger. Eucharistic ministers will be Joni and Greg Tigges. Gift bearers will be Jeff’s grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Dennis Behrens, Andy Behrens, Hank Behrens, Mark Behrens, John Rossiter, Jim Dopheide, Ryan Thelin, and Doug Filmer. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
'Deck the halls': West Des Moines family creates dazzling display for a good cause
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family is taking "deck the halls" literally with their display. More than 50,000 lights are up at their home, and the display took about 120 hours to construct. Homeowner Mike Kromminga said he's been creating the displays for as long...
Creston man charged with attempted murder for stabbing in Hy-Vee parking lot in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A Creston man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man in the parking lot a Hy-Vee grocery store early this morning. It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Hy-Vee at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway. Police say shortly after being called to the grocery store, a a 37-year […]
Developing: Des Moines Police Responds to Crash with Injured Pedestrian
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Police Department says officers from DMPD and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a crash at 6th Avenue and Euclid Avenue involving an injury to a pedestrian. DMPD posted about the crash on social media. So far, the condition of the...
Local media named as Friend of the Year by Jefferson Friends of the Library
Since 1997, the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library have honored an outstanding library volunteer. This year, five honorees were chosen for their excellence in generating enthusiasm through their broadcasts and news reports promoting library events such as the many reading programs held throughout each year for children, teens and adults.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Blockton man arrested following a pursuit in Adair County
(Adair Co) A Blockton man was arrested following a pursuit in Adair County. At approximately 1:00 a.m. on November 28th, a Stuart Police Officer observed a black Jeep in the 1200 block of South Division Street that did not have a working license plate light. As the Jeep drove eastbound onto 110th Street, the Officer turned around to follow it. The Jeep then accelerated to a high rate of speed (75 mph) and refused to stop when the officer activated his lights and siren. The Jeep turned into a field and traveled north off road until it reached the south fence line of Interstate 80. The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Barrett Martin Driskill, then fled on foot. Guthrie County K9 Deputy Jones and Stuart K9 Officer Irving tracked the suspect to the north across the interstate into another field. Driskill was located hiding in a waterway.
Four Iowa State Fair vendors booted after sales tax investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — We now know the identity of allfour Iowa State Fair vendors booted out for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. “It was hard. It still is,” Iowa State Fair vendor Diane Perry said. Perry said she is devastated that...
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
Six best Christmas light displays in Des Moines
It's that time of year where Christmas lights are going up and people are getting out to see them. We compiled a list of some of the Des Moines metro's best holiday light displays.The neighborhood sites are free but some seek donations for charities.Neighborhood/free lightsBeaverdale is a popular spot for holiday displays but Ashby and Wallace avenues are best known for their extravagance.Details: Dozens of homes compete in an annual lights contest. People's choice voting runs through Dec. 15.⏰ Lights up through Dec. 31, from 6pm-9pm.Bonus: A Tree lighting ceremony is Dec. 3 at 5pm.Santa and a Toys For Tots...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 2
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Terrance Wimmer of Granger was traveling on Xavier Avenue when he lost control, and the vehicle entered the ditch and struck a fence. No injuries were reported. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $5,000, and damage to the fence was estimated at $500. Wimmer was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
Doug Christensen Obituary
Doug Christensen, 63, of Fontanelle passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home. Funeral services are pending at the Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
Teen Driver Faces Charges Following High-Speed Chase Sunday Near Coon Rapids
A teenage driver faces charges following a high-speed pursuit that began Sunday evening near Coon Rapids. According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, law enforcement received a report a 16-year-old female had taken a relative’s vehicle without permission. Authorities initiated a traffic stop on the car east of town on Highway 141. The driver did not yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and fled, reaching speeds over 90 mph. The pursuit continued south on Highway 4 and ended when the vehicle stopped to avoid spike strips deployed by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office near Yale. The teen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) Center pending formal charges.
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
