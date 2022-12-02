Pictured (L-R): Bagley Mayor, Ruth Riley; Bagley Fire Chief, Jeremy Cooper; Bagley Fire Captain, Daniel Irving; 10-Squared member, LuAnn Waldo. The 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County has selected the Bagley Fire Department to receive its latest quarterly donations of more than $10,000. The charitable group met on Nov. 15 and heard from representatives of the fire department concerning their need for new protective and life-saving equipment. Chief Jeremy Cooper says, “It costs about $4,000 to outfit a new firefighter, then the cost to train, and for the ones who want to do so, our department also pays for National Firefighter Certification through the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.” It has been more than a decade since the Bagley Fire Department last purchased equipment. That was only after receiving a federal grant in 2009 to replace gear dating back to the late 1980s. On top of the 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County’s $10,600 donation, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $15,000 for much-needed service to the department’s three trucks. Following the organization’s Q4 donation, 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County have provided nearly $261,000 in funding to local groups and projects since its founding in 2017. A photo of the Bagley Fire Department check presentation is included with this story online, along with more information about joining the 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO