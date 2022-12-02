Read full article on original website
Richard “Dick” Beck of Carroll
Richard “Dick” Dean Beck, age 93, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Garden View Assistant Living in Carroll Iowa surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Rev. Terry Plocher officiating. Casket bearers will be grandsons Shaun Beck, Aaron Beck, Jared Brantley, Tyler Beck and Jeff McCarville and Dean Stork. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery.
Jeffrey Behrens of Carroll
Jeffrey James Behrens, age 64, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Regency Park in Carroll surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Lector will be Randi Cretsinger. Eucharistic ministers will be Joni and Greg Tigges. Gift bearers will be Jeff’s grandchildren. Casket bearers will be Dennis Behrens, Andy Behrens, Hank Behrens, Mark Behrens, John Rossiter, Jim Dopheide, Ryan Thelin, and Doug Filmer. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Debbie Bruck Obituary
Funeral Services for 53 year old Debbie Bruck of Manilla will be Wednesday, November 30th at 6PM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 4PM. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her husband Randy...
10-Squared Women Of Guthrie County And Anonymous Donor Present Bagley Fire Department $25,000
Pictured (L-R): Bagley Mayor, Ruth Riley; Bagley Fire Chief, Jeremy Cooper; Bagley Fire Captain, Daniel Irving; 10-Squared member, LuAnn Waldo. The 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County has selected the Bagley Fire Department to receive its latest quarterly donations of more than $10,000. The charitable group met on Nov. 15 and heard from representatives of the fire department concerning their need for new protective and life-saving equipment. Chief Jeremy Cooper says, “It costs about $4,000 to outfit a new firefighter, then the cost to train, and for the ones who want to do so, our department also pays for National Firefighter Certification through the Iowa Fire Service Training Bureau.” It has been more than a decade since the Bagley Fire Department last purchased equipment. That was only after receiving a federal grant in 2009 to replace gear dating back to the late 1980s. On top of the 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County’s $10,600 donation, an anonymous donor contributed an additional $15,000 for much-needed service to the department’s three trucks. Following the organization’s Q4 donation, 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County have provided nearly $261,000 in funding to local groups and projects since its founding in 2017. A photo of the Bagley Fire Department check presentation is included with this story online, along with more information about joining the 10-Squared Women of Guthrie County.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
Johnson Selected As Temporary Carroll County Board Of Supervisors Vice-Chair
District 1 Carroll County Supervisor Scott Johnson has been selected to temporarily serve as the board’s vice-chair through the end of the calendar year. The position was previously held by District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles, whose resignation from county government is effective today (Tuesday). The role of the board of supervisors’ vice-chairperson is to serve during the absence of the elected chair. Johnson will only hold this position for a few weeks, as the board will select a new chair and vice-chair for 2023 at their first meeting in January. Each supervisor serves on several boards and committees, and temporary replacements were also chosen to fill in through the end of the year. The supervisors will need to reappoint board and committee assignments at least twice in the first few months of 2023. The first will be part of the annual organizational meeting and again after the Feb. 7 special election to fill the vacancy created by Ruggles’ resignation.
Fort Dodge police searching landfill for newborn's body
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Fort Dodge police are now searching a nearby landfill in connection to the death of a newborn. Captain Dennis Quinn of the Fort Dodge Police Department told KCCI that authorities are searching the North Central Iowa Regional Solid Waste Agency on the south side of Fort Dodge. They started searching the landfill on Friday.
Carroll County Property Insurance Renewal Up Nearly 18 Percent For 2023
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors is looking at an approximately 18-percent increase in its commercial insurance renewal rates for the coming year. During their meeting this (Monday) morning, the board reviewed the new rates with Terry Axman of Mid-Iowa Insurance and Real Estate. According to Axman, Carroll County’s claims have averaged about $55,000 per year in recent years, which is comparable to similarly sized counties. Unfortunately, the county’s exposure, or what assets are actually being insured, has gone up significantly.
Bird Flu Discovered In Commercial Northwest Iowa Turkey Flock
Buena Vista County, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. Commercial and...
Iowa Department Of Ag Confirms Bird Flu In Buena Vista County
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a Buena Vista County commercial turkey flock. State officials and representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service announced Friday that a positive case had been identified. The Buena Vista County case is the first in nearly a month after a Louisa County backyard flock and a Wright County commercial egg-laying facility were identified on Nov. 7. The affected poultry will be euthanized to curb the spread of bird flu to nearby sites. Commercial and backyard flock owners should prevent contact between their poultry and wild birds, and any unusual illnesses or deaths should be immediately reported to state and federal officials. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), HPAI poses almost no risk to public health as human cases are rare and infected birds are not allowed to enter the food supply. An estimated 52 million birds have been affected by the HPAI outbreaks this year, including approximately 14 million in just Iowa.
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
Financial Indicators Show CCSD On Solid Footing As FY24 Budget Preparations Begin Soon
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) is in a solid financial position as officials begin preparing for the 2024 budget year. According to Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau, districts typically use a combination of several datasets to determine fiscal health, such as enrollment trends, solvency ratios, authorized budget usage, and more. Certified enrollment for 2022 is down slightly from the previous year, but trends have held around 1,700 K-12 students since 2011.
County Officials Invite Public To Dec. 21 Open House For Outgoing Supervisor, Rich Ruggles
Today (Monday) marked Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles’ last meeting before his resignation from county government becomes official. Ruggles has served on the board since 2016 and announced last month he would be stepping away due to a growing number of health issues. County officials invite the public to an open house scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the courthouse to thank Ruggles for his years of service to the county. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. that morning in the supervisors’ meeting room. The vacancy created by Ruggles’s resignation is to be filled by a special election scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
Teen Driver Faces Charges Following High-Speed Chase Sunday Near Coon Rapids
A teenage driver faces charges following a high-speed pursuit that began Sunday evening near Coon Rapids. According to the Coon Rapids Police Department, law enforcement received a report a 16-year-old female had taken a relative’s vehicle without permission. Authorities initiated a traffic stop on the car east of town on Highway 141. The driver did not yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and fled, reaching speeds over 90 mph. The pursuit continued south on Highway 4 and ended when the vehicle stopped to avoid spike strips deployed by the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office near Yale. The teen was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Youth Emergency Services (YES) Center pending formal charges.
