Yankees interested in All-Star outfielder as backup plan to Aaron Judge

There’s a good chance that the New York Yankees and other teams involved in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes will learn something about his status here soon. Most recent reports have Judge seeking out what would be a record-breaking nine-year contract in MLB free agency. In addition to his current Yankees team, two NL West rivals in that of the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are in on the single-season American League home run leader.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets

The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
Aaron Judge’s looming signing and 3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

The MLB Winter Meetings are in person for the first time since 2019. And it is sure to be an insane week of big moves across the game of baseball. The Winter Meetings are an annual meeting of MLB front offices where each team hunkers down and tinkers with their rosters. The history of the meetings can be traced back to the 1870s, though it officially became an annual event in 1927.
Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year...
Bruce Bochy, Mike Maddux on Same Page for Rangers

Bruce Bochy and Mike Maddux will be working together for the first time with the Texas Rangers in 2023. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has a new pitching coach in Mike Maddux, who takes those duties for a second time in Texas. Maddux is returning to the franchise where he served...
This week’s Winter Meetings present an opportunity for the Royals to be transactional

The Winter Meetings take place this week at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, and with the event in person for the first time in two years, we could see a crazy week of transactions around baseball. For the Royals, it will be the first time they go into the meetings with J.J. Picollo at the helm, and it is unclear what kind of approach he will take. Owner John Sherman talked about a “willingness to change players” when he fired Dayton Moore, so this week presents an opportunity for Picollo to show whether or not he will be a more transactional leader than his predecessor.
