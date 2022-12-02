The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released the lists of which feature films are eligible for consideration in the Animated Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film, and International Feature Film categories for the 95th Academy Awards. To have been eligible for Oscars consideration in the aforementioned feature film categories, films had to meet a variety of requirements, including being over 40 minutes in length and having a theatrical qualifying run of at least seven consecutive days in one of the six qualifying U.S. cities (Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Miami, Atlanta, and the Bay Area). Among the 27 films...

12 MINUTES AGO