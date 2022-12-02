Suspect fatally shot after leading Delaware State Police on pursuit on I-95 south

Police chase, armed carjackings ends in fatal shootout with Delaware State Police on I-95 03:14

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A Delaware state trooper fatally shot a suspect along Interstate 95 Friday, forcing the busy highway to be shut down during the investigation. A suspect was fatally shot by Delaware state troopers after leading police on a pursuit involving two carjackings.

The incident began around 7:30 a.m. when troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ayre Street in Wilmington for a suspect with a gun. The suspect fled on foot and shots were fired.

A school bus from Delcastle Technical High School was shot during the initial incident, but no one was injured. It's not clear whether the bullets came from the suspect or police.

The school bus was hit by three bullets nearby the scene. One bullet hit the bus door and hit the driver's armrest. A second bullet hit a window frame but did not enter the bus. According to a school statement, a third bullet was lodged in the roof of the bus. No students were injured.

The suspect then fled to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where they stole a vehicle and fled the area. The pursuit continued toward New Castle County behind a Red Roof Inn in Newark where the suspect ditched the car and fled on foot toward I-95 south.

They successfully carjacked a second person where shots were again fired and then fled on I-95 south to the area just south of Route 896.

Police say more gunshots were fired and upon contact with police, the suspect was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained.

"I got scared," Julissa Trofel, a Newport neighbor, said.

Neighbors heard a barrage of bullets outside their homes on East Ayer Street in Newport near Wilmington around 7:30 Friday morning. One woman recorded police swarming the area after those shots were fired.

"My heart started beating really hard because it was just right there," Trofel said. "It was around 11 cop cars, it was a lot of detectives, it was crazy this morning."

Commuters in Delaware should expect traffic delays as an investigation is underway across multiple scenes.

I-95 northbound and southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period in the area of Route 896 in New Castle County on Friday.

Delaware State Police say the incident is contained and there is no threat to public safety.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and urged to use caution and expect delays.

Delaware State Police gave additional updates Friday afternoon.

Police say they are in the early stages of their investigation. Right now, detectives are processing several crime scenes.