Chris Street’s Parents Remember Son’s Final Game Vs. Duke [WATCH]
The Iowa men's basketball team is getting ready to play the Duke Blue Devils as part of the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. The game will be nationally televised and be played at Madison Square Garden. While none of the current Iowa players were even born when Chris Street played at Iowa, you better believe they all know his name. Street's final game at Iowa was a road game at Duke on January 16th, 1993. Just three days later the Iowa basketball star died on the streets of Iowa City. Chris' parents, Mike and Patty Street, talked with the Des Moines Register about their memories of their son's final game.
