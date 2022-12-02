ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Going cashless: Starting Friday, NRG Park will only accept card payment for parking

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eREhd_0jV9O5lB00

Do you prefer to pay with cash? This message is for you!

NRG Park announced that starting on Friday, Dec. 1, the venue will only accept card payment at parking gates.

Card payments include credit, debit Apple Pay and Google Pay, NRG said.

NRG Park is the home of NRG Stadium, NRG Center, NRG Arena and the NRG Astrodome.

So if you're headed to a Houston Texans game, a concert, or even to the rodeo next year, you'll want to make sure you bring a cashless way to pay for parking.

The change comes on the day that Katy will take on C.E. King in High School Football Regional Finals at NRG Stadium at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realtynewsreport.com

Converting Office to Residential – a Towering Trend

HOUSTON – (By Cynthia Lescalleet for Realty News Report) – Too many vacant office buildings. Not enough housing. Converting some of the former into more of the latter is an intriguing topic for property redevelopment. But it’s not a slam dunk solution. Since 2016, about 35 such...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million

40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Chick-fil-A in Silverlake area to reopen after renovations

The fast-food chain location serves chicken sandwiches and nuggets. (Courtesy Chick-fil-A) The Chick-fil-A in Pearland’s Silverlake area will reopen Dec. 15 at 10105 Broadway St. The fast-food chain location serving chicken sandwiches and nuggets as well as salads and sides was closed for renovations and concrete replacement in the drive-thru lanes. 713-436-6700. www.chick-fil-a.com.
PEARLAND, TX
The Associated Press

Mayor Sylvester Turner Receives 2022 Champion of Service Award at ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Mayor Sylvester Turner was recognized at the Chairman’s Gala as the 2022 recipient of the “Champion of Service Award,” honoring his dedication to the City of Houston, courageous leadership and support of Houston-based ZT Corporate and ZT Baseball over the years. The annual Chairman’s Gala reached new heights in recognition of the company’s 25 th anniversary this year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206006067/en/ Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner accepts the 2022 Champion of Service Award at the ZT Corporate Chairman’s Gala in Houston, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy