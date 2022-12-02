Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Related
Chiefs - Broncos game time changes
The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
Sweet dreams! Bills’ Von Miller falls asleep on live stream, wakes up to Buffalo as No. 1 seed in AFC (Watch)
Star pass rusher Von Miller took a quick snooze in front of a large audience on Sunday and woke up with the Buffalo Bills as the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Buffalo did not play on Sunday after defeating the New England Patriots 24-10 on Thursday Night Football. There were plenty of games to monitor on Sunday if you were a Bills fan or player for that matter, but Miller opted to get onto his Twitch account. During his session, Miller gave away a signed jersey and cards, FaceTimed with Odell Beckham Jr. and took calls while playing video games. At one point, Miller got a bit too comfortable in his gaming chair and nodded off.
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees
The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon. Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their...
Where do Bills stand in AFC after Chiefs, Dolphins lose on Sunday?
The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday’s slate of games in the no. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chief, but things look a lot different at the end of the day. Buffalo now sits atop the AFC after the Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last season’s AFC title game. The Bengals beats the Chiefs, 27-24, to drop Kansas City to 9-3 on the season and into a tie with the Bills, who improved to 9-3 with a win over the New England Patriots on Thursday.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has very high standards for her Titans. Combined with the millions she's investing, she also isn't afraid of making big moves chasing the Lombardi Trophy that eluded her late father. Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson on...
NFL
Panthers release Baker Mayfield; could Niners claim QB off waivers?
Baker Mayfield's bye week ended with a fresh need for a moving truck. The Panthers released the quarterback on Monday morning, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport first reported the roster news, and Mayfield will now hit the waiver wire. Mayfield's release came at the request of the...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire
Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
NFL
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night
Tom Brady does it again. For 55 minutes Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely maintained a pulse. Tampa Bay had just 196 yards of total offense prior to its final two scoring drives and struggled to muster much of anything offensively. The Bucs also punted twice earlier in the fourth quarter, including once from New Orleans' 40-yard line, eliciting a shower of boos from the fans before many headed for the exits. Then, with their backs against the wall, Brady and the Buccaneers woke up, covering 91 yards in 10 plays and 63 yards in 11 plays, doing all of it in less than five minutes of game time. Those five minutes were just enough for Brady to lead yet another comeback, taking what was a nightmarish, depressing night in Tampa and turning it into a joyous occasion like only Brady can. The 45-year-old has already done this once back in Week 9, leading a frantic comeback in a 16-13 win over the Rams. This time around, the Buccaneers needed 17 points to win, and Brady once again delivered.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Bills, Cowboys jump Chiefs with Bengals closing in; Dolphins sink for Week 14
Week 13 in the NFL provided some interesting developments with familiar contenders flexing and other Super Bowl hopefuls hitting some snags. On the lower level, some lesser teams continued to get off the mat while others also-rans kept getting flattened. With Week 14 here, that means there are only five...
NFL
Ron Rivera: Carson Wentz will be 'primary backup' to Taylor Heinicke when cleared to play
There is no quarterback controversy in Washington. It's Taylor Heinicke's job. Head coach Ron Rivera didn't entertain the thought of replacing Heinicke with Carson Wentz when the latter is medically cleared from his finger injury. "I feel comfortable with Taylor," Rivera said Monday, per a team transcript. "When Carson's activated,...
NFL
Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 13 games in 2022 NFL season
5-7 WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) WHERE: Soldier Field (Chicago) WHERE: Ford Field (Detroit) WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston) WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS. JETS. QB Zach Wilson. TE Jeremy Ruckert. S Ashtyn Davis. WR Jeff Smith. RB Michael Carter. CB...
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan on late-game collapse to Buccaneers: 'This (expletive) hurts'
With 5:34 remaining Monday night, the New Orleans Saints had a 99.3% win probability, according to Next Gen Stats. 99.3. Ninety-nine. Point. Three. The squiggle on the graph was so close to the win line they were nearly overlapping. Yet, up 16-3 with the season on the line, Dennis Allen's...
Broncos GM George Paton's Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
If the Denver Broncos give George Paton another chance, he has to ace the 2023 offseason.
NFL
Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'
The Tennessee Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion. "I think we're at a crossroads," Vrabel said. "I told the team...
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley And Renee Paquette Rule The Cincinatti Bengals' Jungle
It officially became December a few days ago, which means there's only one month remaining in the NFL season. As such, everything takes on greater importance, from simple second down plays to the games themselves. This is especially true for the defending AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals, who currently find themselves in a battle both for the AFC North division, and homefield advantage in the playoffs. Fortunately, they had the perfect pro wrestling power couple to help give them motivation this past weekend.
NFL
Bucs rookies Rachaad White, Cade Otton score clutch TDs in comeback win over Saints
On a team of aged veterans, youth came through late in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' thrilling 17-16 come-from-behind victory over division rival New Orleans. Rookie tight end Cade Otton scored the first touchdown of the comeback on a 1-yard pass from Tom Brady. Then with eight seconds in the game, rookie running back Rachaad White ran an excellent route for a 6-yard score to earn the W.
NFL
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season
Matthew Stafford's placement on the injured reserve Saturday guaranteed the quarterback would miss at least four games, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year due to a spinal cord contusion. NFL Network...
Comments / 0