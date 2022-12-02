ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oprah, Maria Shriver Talk About ‘the Big M’ in New Docuseries: ‘Nobody’s Told You This Day Is Coming’

By Kayla Blanton
 4 days ago
Comments / 32

Alfred Bonnabel
3d ago

Every woman knows that DAY is coming the minute they have their first period. SERIOUSLY, Oprah will talk about a fart if it gives her recognition.

Deborah Gibson
3d ago

I knew and I welcomed it. Early onset menopause after years of endometriosis and fertility treatments.

Gina Mercer
3d ago

Good grief. I am 59, I have been acutely aware of menopause and what happens since I was a child. I witnessed it. I can’t believe these women haven’t been told. That’s some kind of willful ignorance right there. I have a neurological condition that demands I take HRT…since age 36. My life would be over if I didn’t take it. I look as if Im standing under a shower when Im out in public. Seriously. It’s ridiculous but thank God for HRT!!!

