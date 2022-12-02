ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rogersville Review

Syndication: Arizona Republic

By Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShjOG_0jV9Lxw100

Nov 27, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talks to head coach Jedd Fisch during action against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 95th Territorial Cup game at Sun Devil Stadium. Ncaa Football Arizona Wildcats At Arizona State Sun Devils

Comments / 0

Related
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
346K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy