ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones

By Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQwXy_0jV9Acp300

Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons.

Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.

You can re-live Blachowicz’s pivotal win in the video above.

Blachowicz is currently scheduled to compete for the vacant light heavyweight title. He takes on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas.

Blachowicz (29-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC) recently rebounded from his light heavyweight title defeat to Glover Teixeira with a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC on ESPN 36 in May.

Ankalaev (17-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) is currently on a nine-fight winning streak. The Dagestani is coming off back-to-back wins over former title challengers Thiago Santos and, most recently, a TKO over Anthony Smith at UFC 277 in July.

Comments / 1

Related
bjpenndotcom

Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”

Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Can't compete like a real man': Cody Garbrandt, UFC fighters react to T.J. Dillashaw's retirement

According to his manager, former bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw informed the UFC of his retirement. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) reportedly decided to retire after learning that his recent shoulder surgery will sideline him for longer than expected. The 36-year-old came into his UFC 280 title fight with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling compromised and further injured his shoulder while he was dominated and finished in Round 2.
bjpenndotcom

UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Stephen Thompson gets stitched up in aftermath of UFC on ESPN 42 battle

To the surprise of virtually no one, Stephen Thompson needed to see a doctor in the moments immediately after leaving the octagon in a crazy UFC on ESPN 42 headliner. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) earned a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage over Kevin Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) in Saturday’s welterweight main event at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., and snapped a two-fight skid to get back on track.
ORLANDO, FL
bjpenndotcom

Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”

Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'

It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
ORLANDO, FL
MMA Fighting

UFC Orlando bonuses: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland easily clinches ‘Fight of the Night’

After five straight decisions led into UFC Orlando’s main card, it looked like it might be a long East Coast night. Then the finishes started, and they didn’t stop coming. There was stiff competition for post-fight bonuses on Saturday’s card at Amway Center, but headliners Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland put themselves over the top for “Fight of the Night” with a four-round war that ended when Holland’s corner threw in the towel.
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match

Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
bodyslam.net

UFC Legacies: Cris Cyborg

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) houses some of the greatest fighting talents in the world, to the point where making bets on UFC spreads is sometimes a very difficult task. One of the most prominent names in UFC history is Cris Cyborg. Cristiane Justino Venâncio, known by her professional nickname...
MMA Fighting

Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor ‘looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup’; McGregor responds

Joe Rogan indicated the current version of Conor McGregor is not natural, but he doesn’t necessarily fault the former UFC champion. On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and fitness influencer Derek from More Plates, More Dates speculated about McGregor’s ability to return from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264. They also discussed the potential chemical enhancements that could speed up that process, namely banned substances that might put him in hot water with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MMAmania.com

Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release

Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
worldboxingnews.net

Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime

Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
worldboxingnews.net

Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating

Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

182K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy