In a privacy update published on Dec. 6, ConsenSys, the developer of the popular MetaMask browser wallet, said it would reduce its retention of user data such as wallet addresses and IP addresses to seven days. Previously, on Nov. 24, ConsenSys updated its privacy policy to clarify how Infura (MetaMask’s default Remote Procedure Call) works with user data such as including IP addresses. The revelation sparked controversy in the crypto community around privacy concerns, leading the firm to clarify that IP addresses collected through MetaMask will not be monetized or “exploited.”

7 HOURS AGO