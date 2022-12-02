Read full article on original website
3 reasons why Ethereum price keeps rejecting at the $1,300 level
Ether (ETH) rallied 11.3% between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, peaking at $1,300 before facing a 4.6% rejection. The $1,300 resistance level has been holding ground for twenty-six days and is the most likely explanation for the correction to $1,240 on Dec. 6. So from one side, traders are relieved...
Web3 needs a user-friendly approach to self-custody crypto wallets — Here’s why
Once just a technical term within the crypto ecosystem, self-custody quickly took the main stage when FTX, a multi-billion crypto empire, went down in flames. The prolonged bear market, combined with bankruptcy announcements from once-prominent crypto exchanges, triggered a spike in crypto ownership awareness. The domino effect of the FTX...
How can UK-based businesses accept Bitcoin?
No specific regulations govern trading and investment in Bitcoin. However, United Kingdom residents can transact using Bitcoin. Unlike El Salvador, which considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be a legal tender, cryptocurrencies are not treated as currency in the United Kingdom. Instead, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) categorized cryptocurrencies as digital or crypto assets, which may be liable to capital gains tax or income tax, depending on the circumstances.
Chainlink launches staking to increase the security of oracle services
Blockchain oracle network Chainlink has launched its staking feature to help increase the economic security of the platform's oracle services. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, Chainlink mentioned that the new staking feature is an integral part of its “Chainlink Economics 2.0” efforts that focuses on security and sustainable growth.
UK crypto bill to restrict services from abroad: Report
Despite the Conservative Party's rhetorical embracement of crypto under the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the upcoming regulatory framework will reportedly tighten scrutiny over the industry. The legislation updates will broaden the powers of the financial regulator and probably limit foreign companies’ operations in the United Kingdom. According to...
Malta prepares to revise regulatory treatment of NFTs
The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is currently reviewing requests to revise the “regulatory treatment” of nonfungible tokens within its Virtual Financial Assets framework. Under the current regulatory framework, NFTs are included within the scope of the Virtual Financial Assets Act, which also includes virtual tokens, virtual financial...
Bitcoin analysts eye weakening US dollar as BTC price fights for $17K
Bitcoin (BTC) bulls attempted to retake $17,000 into the Dec. 4 weekly close as volatility looked set to return to the market. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD crisscrossing the $17,000 mark — a focal point throughout the weekend. With macro cues still to come, Bitcoin...
Bitcoin 2022 bear market 'usual' despite key trend line loss — analyst
Bitcoin (BTC) spending an “unprecedented” period below a key moving average is a poor guide to the 2022 bear market. That was the opinion of analyst Superswell, who this week championed on-chain metrics as a way of understanding current BTC price action. “Business as usual so far” for...
The impact of CBDCs on stablecoins with Bitget's Gracy Chen
For over 14 years, central banks worldwide have seen blockchain technology deliver highly secure, immutable, verifiable and transparent financial ecosystems, starting with the Bitcoin network. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) stood out as one of the ways for fiat currency to harness a part of what cryptocurrencies achieve today. To...
Margin trading vs. Futures: What are the differences?
Margin trading is a strategy that allows investors to buy more assets without using their own funds and borrowing funds from a broker instead. Margin trading in cryptocurrency markets is no different from traditional margin trading. Margin funding is considered a loan to trade a digital asset, where the margin is the money borrowed from a broker and the difference between the total value of the investment and the loan amount.
Central bank plans to make CBDC 'only legal digital tender' in Indonesia, says gov
Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo has announced developments in its plans to launch a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, for “various digital economic and financial transactions.”. In a Dec. 5 speech at the central bank’s annual meeting, Warjiyo said the bank planned to release details on the...
‘Imminent’ crash for stocks? 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts its first full week of December at three-week highs as the bulls and the bears battle on. After a weekly close just above $17,000, BTC/USD seems determined to make the most of relief on stocks and a weakening United States dollar. As the United States gears up...
Crypto Twitter uses new AI chatbot to make trading bots, blogs and even songs
The crypto community appears to be having a ball with ChatGPT, a recently launched Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot created by research company OpenAI — using it for a multitude of applications including a trading bot, a crypto blog and even an original song. The bot is a language interface...
Bitcoin price recovery possible after record realized losses create a healthier market
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing notable resilience at the $17,000 level, and according to data from Glassnode, a number of metrics that track the pace of selling and the on-chain behavior of investors are beginning to show a reduction in the factors that trigger sharp sell-offs. The FTX bankruptcy fueled...
ConsenSys will shorten MetaMask data retention to 7 days following privacy discourse
In a privacy update published on Dec. 6, ConsenSys, the developer of the popular MetaMask browser wallet, said it would reduce its retention of user data such as wallet addresses and IP addresses to seven days. Previously, on Nov. 24, ConsenSys updated its privacy policy to clarify how Infura (MetaMask’s default Remote Procedure Call) works with user data such as including IP addresses. The revelation sparked controversy in the crypto community around privacy concerns, leading the firm to clarify that IP addresses collected through MetaMask will not be monetized or “exploited.”
SEBA Bank partners with HashKey for institutional crypto adoption
With the crypto winter slowing down developments within the space, two digital asset-focused firms will work together to speed up digital asset adoption for institutions. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, crypto-focused company SEBA Bank said that it formed a partnership with the financial services firm HashKey Group to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland.
Vitalik Buterin on the crypto blues: Focus on the tech, not the price
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared some sage advice for traders feeling the blues of the crypto bear market: Focus on the tech rather than the price. The Ethereum co-founder made the recommendation in response to a Dec. 3 post from self-described crypto investor CoinMamba, echoing what many crypto investors are likely feeling at the moment.
Audit firm Mazars to verify KuCoin’s proof of reserves
Crypto exchange KuCoin hired the international accounting firm Mazars for a third-party audit of its proof of reserves (PoR). According to an announcement on Dec. 5, the verification will provide the exchange customers additional transparency and reporting on whether their in-scope assets are collateralized, along with details on main, trade, margin, robot and contract accounts for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), as well as for the stablecoins Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).
Silvergate CEO calls out ‘short sellers’ spreading misinformation
Silvergate Capital CEO Alan Lane has slammed “short sellers” and “other opportunists” for spreading misinformation over the last few weeks — just to score themselves a quick buck. In a Dec. 5 public letter, Lane said there was “plenty of speculation – and misinformation” being...
