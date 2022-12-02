Read full article on original website
These congregations in the Triad are leaving United Methodist Church for more than LBGTQ issues – and some are suing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The separation of dozens of congregations from the United Methodist Church, couched publicly in matters of religious doctrine, theology and political ideology, also is a conflict of dollars, deeds and deity – whether the Bible or state courts is the ultimate authority. Perhaps you saw reports earlier this week that North […]
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
WITN
Pitt & Onslow counties now in most economically distressed category
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The two most populous counties in Eastern Carolina have lost ground when it comes to economic development tier rankings. The North Carolina Department of Commerce today said both Pitt and Onslow counties will be Tier 1 counties in 2023, down from Tier 2. Tier 1 counties...
Mount Olive Tribune
Santa helps Mount Olive usher in the Christmas season
Thousands of people lined the Mount Olive Christmas Parade route Saturday, Dec. 3. They were treated to a parade that boasted five high school bands, homemade floats, fire trucks and plenty of candy tossed from those riding or marching. The weather was mild and the forecast rain held off until...
nsjonline.com
Firearms advocacy group files second permit delay lawsuit against Mecklenburg sheriff
RALEIGH — The largest gun rights advocacy group in the state is following through on its promise to file a second lawsuit over continued delays to concealed carry permits against Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden. Grassroots North Carolina (GRNC) will be filing a complaint and request for injunctive relief...
publicradioeast.org
Onslow, Pitt, other counties showing a high level of economic distress
The North Carolina Department of Commerce is out with economic distress rankings for all 100 counties. The agency places counties into three tiers. Those tiers account for unemployment, household income, population growth, and property tax base. Onslow, Pitt, Randolph, Surry, and Transylvania counties moved to higher levels of distress. Those...
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
Mount Olive Tribune
Town will use $1 million grant to address drainage woes
Within the coming year, residents in the southern end of Mount Olive will have to endure street closures and detours as the town undertakes two long-anticipated projects to improve drainage in the area often left flooded following heavy rains. The trade-off, hopefully, will be years of satisfaction out of the...
WITN
Harrier Jets say final goodbye to Cherry Point
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Troops in one part of the east said a formal goodbye to an aircraft after 50 years of service. Marine Attack Squadron VMA-542 at Cherry Point Air Station held a re-designation ceremony for its AV-8B Harrier Fighter Jet. The squadron will transition to the Marine...
carolinaconnection.org
To protect Gov. Cooper’s vetoes, NC House Democrats may be stuck in Raleigh
Imagine you had a job where you couldn’t take a sick day, go on vacation, or even get up from your seat to go to the bathroom. That’s what it’s like to serve as a Democratic member of the North Carolina House of Representatives right now. With Republicans just one seat short of a supermajority, every House Democrat has to be in the Capital to avoid a veto override.
WITN
Marine Air Squadron at Cherry Point to receive new designation
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) -Marine Attack Squadron 2, part of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing at Cherry Point will hold a re-designation ceremony today. The squadron is transitioning away from the long used AV-8B Harrier aircraft to the new F-35 fighter jet. In the process they will become the first...
These New North Carolina Laws Take Effect December 1
Most of the laws involve more severe penalties for arson and theft.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Food Truck Owner Wins Food Network’s “Chopped”
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Chef Anthony Denning can now call himself, the king of the kitchen. The Another!? Food Truck owner is the winner of this season of “Chopped” on the Food Network. Denning received a $10,000 prize along with bragging rights. The show consists of three rounds and there is a mystery ingredient connected to each round. Denning says the mystery ingredient for the dessert round was a bag of “Cheeze-Itz”. He won the competition with a potato and crab soup dish. Denning says he was happy to represent for North Carolina and food truck owners.
