Stock Market News for Dec 5, 2022
Wall Street closed modestly lower on Friday. Nonfarm employment numbers showed that jobs had risen much higher than expected in November, raising concerns that this might stop the Fed from going slow on its policy tightening measures. Treasury yields remained virtually flat. All three major indexes ended slightly in the red.
A 13.4% Dividend to Consider as the 10-Year Takes a Breather
Rising rates have sunk bond prices--and sent their yields higher. The upshot? Now is a good time to add high-quality corporate bonds to your portfolio. And if you do so through one closed-end fund (CEF) we'll name in a second, you'll be able to do so with a 13.4% dividend that grows.
Owens Corning (OC) Rewards Shareholders With 50% Dividend Hike
Owens Corning OC is focused on enhancing shareholders’ returns. The company, with world-leading capabilities in building materials systems and composite solutions, announced a quarterly cash dividend hike of 50%. This marks the company’s nineth consecutive annual dividend increase. Owens Corning will pay out a quarterly dividend of 52...
AES Rewards Shareholders With a 5% Hike in Quarterly Dividend
The AES Corporation AES recently announced that its board of directors approved a hike in its quarterly dividend to 16.59 cents per share from 15.80 cents, reflecting an increase of 5% from the prior payout. With the current hike, the company will now pay an annual dividend of 66.36 cents...
‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger
It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking.
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
What's in the Cards for Thor (THO) This Earnings Season?
Thor Industries THO is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 7, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share and revenues is pegged at $2.08 and $3.12 billion, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Thor’s fiscal first-quarter earnings per...
POLL-U.S. crude seen lower last week, gasoline and distillates rising
ACTUAL FOR WEEK (EIA) ENDED. -45 BCF TO -13 BCF (FOUR FORECASTS) Dec 5 (Reuters)- U.S. crude oil stockpiles were expected to have declined last week, while gasoline and distillates inventories were seen higher, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. Six analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that...
Want a Stock With a Fortress-Like Balance Sheet? Look for This.
A company's balance sheet is something investors might not think about much until trouble comes along -- then, it can be a lifesaver. For growth investors, a strong balance sheet means a young business can survive recessions or avoid selling new shares to raise money. For income investors, a company can keep paying and raising its dividend to shareholders year after year.
SPYG, GOOGL, LLY, TMO: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: SPYG) where we have detected an approximate $112.5 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.8% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 260,050,000 to 262,100,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in trading today Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is off about 0.2%, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is off about 0.3%, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) is lower by about 1.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPYG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPYG, versus its 200 day moving average:
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
Between skyrocketing inflation, a generally downward-trending stock market, and high-profile job losses, 2022 has been a scary year for nearly all of us. The combination of stock market declines and high inflation meant you likely moved backwards financially, unless you were one of the lucky ones whose salary managed to keep up with your costs.
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - OSK
In trading on Monday, shares of Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.38, changing hands as low as $87.92 per share. Oshkosh Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Analysts See 12% Gains Ahead For FXD
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXD), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $58.19 per unit.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, IBM, Elevance Health, Charter Communications and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
Chicago, IL – December 5, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Apple Inc. AAPL, IBM Corp. IBM, Elevance Health Inc. ELV, Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM.
CX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (Symbol: CX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $4.23, changing hands as low as $4.21 per share. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
US STOCKS-Futures fall as investors await more data before Fed meet
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as investors awaited more data, including a report on the services sector, to gauge the Federal Reserve's next move at its rate-setting meeting later this month.
Either Analysts Got The Components Wrong or S&P 500 Headed 12% Higher
The financial media loves to get predictions from experts about where they think the S&P 500 index is headed. Some experts look at technical analysis patterns, others look at valuation metrics, others apply a broad macro view of the economy. In this article, we present another forecasting approach that investors may find interesting. The S&P 500 is really a collection of five hundred individual stocks, each with specified weighting applied towards the total. For each of those individual stocks, all of the major brokerage houses out there ask their best analysts to thoroughly study the company and then come up with a 12-month price target. Taking all of the different price targets from all of the major analysts, we can then compute an average target for that stock. In a sense this average target represents a "wisdom of crowds" effort, because so many individual minds contributed to the ultimate number, as opposed to what just one particular expert believes.
XLP February 2023 Options Begin Trading
Investors in The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 74 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the XLP options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Veru Inc. (VERU) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.51 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.29. This compares to loss of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -75.86%....
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.2% loss. Within that group, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.3% and 5.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 62.18% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 72.15% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company is up 62.44% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and HAL make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
