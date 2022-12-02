Read full article on original website
Man dies after falling off 40-foot drop onto on-ramp near Ted Williams Tunnel, police say
BOSTON — A 33-year-old man has died after he fell from an elevated roadway onto a ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel near Logan Airport in East Boston on Friday night, state police said. A preliminary investigation found that around 7:30 p.m., the man exited a vehicle that was...
Police identify 83-year-old pilot killed in small Falmouth plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — State Police have identified the pilot killed in a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. Carl Willis, 83, of Falmouth was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass when the single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy area short of the northeast side of Runway 25.
WCVB
Police identify Massachusetts pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police department confirmed Sunday that the pilot of a plane that crashed at a small airport in Falmouth has died. The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday at the Falmouth Airpark, which is located off Fresh Pond Road. On Friday, Falmouth police...
North Shore Animal Hospital unexpectedly announces closing
Lynn, Mass. — North Shore Animal hospital abruptly announced that it will be closing its doors. The announcement came on social media that the hospital is going to be closing its doors later this month. “It is with a heavy heart we announce the permanent closing of North Shore...
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Announces the Sudden Passing of Active-Duty K-9 Tyson
The Boston Police Department regrets to announce the sudden passing of active-duty BPD K-9 Tyson. Tyson was only six years old at the time of his passing and had served the City of Boston for five years as a dual-purpose Patrol and Explosive Detection K-9. Tyson was responsible for numerous high priority arrests, recovered firearms and protective sweeps during his time with the BPD, having a direct impact on the safety of our great city.
Christopher Keeley, man accused of killing Marshfield couple, arrested in Florida
The 27-year-old man accused of killing a couple in their 70s in Marshfield last month was arrested in Florida on Friday, according to authorities. Corrections records from Miami-Dade County show Christopher Keeley, the Weymouth man accused in the alleged double homicide of Carl and Vicki Mattson in their home, was booked by law enforcement shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday and is being jailed in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple
The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
liveboston617.org
State Trooper and BPD Officer Both Crash in the Same Spot- Neither Accident Related
At approximately 01:00 hours today, December 2, Boston EMTs, Boston Police officers from District A-1 along with State Police Troopers from H-9 responded to a call reporting that there were multiple motor vehicle accidents near the Kneeland Street Ramp. Including one involving a Trooper and one involving an off duty Boston Officer.
fallriverreporter.com
Two killed, four injured after vehicle crashes after running from Worcester Police
Police rescued 7 occupants from a vehicle that crashed after fleeing from police this morning. According to Worcester Police, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Worcester Police officers were dispatched to the area of 97 Water Street for a report of an assault with a firearm. Officers were informed that two men had been walking on Water Street when a Toyota Highlander drove past them and nearly struck them. One of the pedestrians waved his arms to indicate his displeasure. The driver of the vehicle stopped the car, opened the driver’s side door, and pointed a black handgun at the pedestrian who made the gesture. The victim called 911, got into his own vehicle, and followed the Toyota.
whdh.com
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman on Maxwell Street Sunday morning. According to police, the woman was still armed when officers arrived on the scene. Police would not say if any arrests were made, and the severity of the man’s...
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after small plane crash at Falmouth Airpark
FALMOUTH, Mass. — Emergency crews responded to a small plane crash at the Falmouth Airpark in East Falmouth on Friday afternoon. The FAA says just after 3:00 p.m., a single engine Mooney M20J crashed short of Runway 25 at the airpark. Falmouth Fire confirmed that the two occupants in the plane suffer life-threatening injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Almost three years to the day of a harrowing rescue, man jumps off of Mount Hope Bridge
A man jumped off of the Mount Hope Bridge Friday almost three years to the day where a harrowing rescue took place. Just after 3:00 p.m., a report came into dispatch for a man jumping off of the bridge. Bristol and Portsmouth personnel responded to the scene to recover the...
nbcboston.com
Missing Natick 12-Year-Old Found Safe
Natick Police found a 12-year-old that went missing on Saturday. The girl had last been seen at Natick Mall and was later found.
A man boarded an MBTA bus with his pet rat on his shoulder. He was kicked off.
"The male/rat had to be escorted off." Apparently rats aren’t only on the subway tracks when it comes to the T. At about 5 p.m. Thursday, MBTA Transit Police responded to a “disturbance” on an MBTA bus in Jackson Square. There, the officer found a 56-year-old man on the bus with “his pet rat sitting on his shoulder.”
whdh.com
Suspect in brutal Marshfield double murder arrested in Florida
(WHDH) — The man wanted in connection with the murder of a couple in Marshfield has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Keeley, 27, was taken into custody around 8:30 p.m. in Miami Beach in connection with the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, both 70, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death at their home on Gotham Hill Drive last week, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
2 dead after crash on Grafton Street in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two people have died after a crash in Worcester overnight. It happened near 982 Grafton Street just around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the driver was trying to avoid capture.Police responded on Water Street for a report of an assault with a gun. When they arrived, they were told that two men had been walking along the street when they were nearly hit by a Toyota Highlander. One of the men waved his arms at the drive. The driver stopped his vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. The victim called 911 and got into his...
WCVB
Man struck by Massachusetts driver who racially abused him, family says
QUINCY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says she and her family were the victims of a violent hate crime that was committed by a Quincy man. Authorities said 77-year-old John Sullivan is facing multiple charges in connection with the incident, including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury and a civil rights violation.
ABC6.com
Good Samaritans rescue woman screaming, clinging to tugboat in Providence River
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Good Samaritans are being credited with their quick work Saturday for jumping into action when they heard a woman screaming for help in the Providence River. Officials say just before 10 p.m., a call was received for a woman who jumped from the bridge, adding...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police capture armed robbery suspect in muddy, thick terrane
Police captured an armed robbery suspect in Fall River Saturday after clues lead to his capture. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, just before 10:00 a.m., Fall River Police Officers were dispatched to Rockland Trust Bank 855 Brayton Avenue due to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Jeffrey...
