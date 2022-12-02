Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup due to armed burglary at London home
AL KHOR, Qatar — England star Raheem Sterling flew home from the World Cup after his home was attacked by armed intruders, head coach Gareth Southgate and the English Football Association confirmed Sunday. Sterling was left out of the England team for its 3-0 victory over Senegal in the...
SB Nation
All 16 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
One of the most entertaining group stages in World Cup history is now behind us. But none of that really matters anymore. The knockout stage is where the chaff really gets separated from the wheat, and we find out who the real contenders are. In anticipation of that, our soccer staff ranked the remaining 16 teams based on how likely we think they are to win the World Cup.
WPXI
World Cup 2022 results, highlights: England trounces Senegal; Mbappé leads France over Poland
France and England will join Argentina and Netherlands in the quarterfinals after the European powerhouses made easy work of their opponents Sunday in Qatar. France kicked things off Sunday morning with another dominant display in a 3-1 win over Poland. Olivier Giroud got things started off just before halftime, drilling a pass from Kylian Mbappé into the back of the net to become France's all-time leading goalscorer. Mbappé would add one of his own in the 74th minute and then cap things off in the 91st minute with a curling strike into the corner — his fifth goal of the tournament. Poland's Robert Lewandowski got a consolation goal in the waning seconds off a penalty kick.
SB Nation
Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
Sledged Socceroos goalkeeper Mat Ryan vows to learn from World Cup mistake
The Australia captain has been sledged by club teammate over his costly goalkeeping mistake and admits his role in the defeat by Argentina ‘hurts a lot’
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe upstages Olivier Giroud after goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Zinedine Zidane, Michel Platini, Thierry Henry, Just Fontaine. France have seen some incredible players in their...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Cameroon beats Brazil, 1-0
The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Cameroon (1-1-1) defeating Brazil (2-0-1) 1-0 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium. Simultaneously, Switzerland (2-0-1) took down Serbia (0-1-2) in the other Group G match. Here are the top plays!. 6': Early yellow card. A yellow card...
BBC
Netherlands 3-1 USA: Dutch overcome USA to book quarter-final spot
The Netherlands survived a late scare against the United States to move into the Fifa World Cup quarter-finals with a ruthless display of finishing. The US had the game's biggest early chance when Christian Pulisic was denied by the legs of Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert and the failure to take that opportunity proved highly expensive.
Messi stars as Argentina set up World Cup quarter-final date with Netherlands
Lionel Messi finally scored a goal in the knockout rounds of the World Cup on Saturday as he inspired Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia that sets up a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the Netherlands, who proved too strong for the United States earlier. Argentina can now look forward to a last-eight tie next Friday against the Netherlands, a pairing that evokes memories of some classic World Cup contests, including the 1978 final won by the South Americans and a 1998 quarter-final decided by a brilliant Dennis Bergkamp goal.
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
SB Nation
Did the shine completely come off Belgium’s golden generation?
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle blew for Belgium’s final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday after failing to defeat Croatia in a must-win game, and he missed a handful of golden chances to send Belgium into the knockout rounds.
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Day 13
We have already written about Son Heung-Min advancing to the Round of 16 and Rodrigo Bentancur bouncing out of the World Cup today, but there were two other games that happened today as well. We know that some of you aren’t watching this World Cup for a variety of reasons,...
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Netherlands 3-1 United States | Oranje End The American Dream
The first matchup of the 2022 World Cup knockout stage saw the Netherlands dump the United States out of the tournament. It was a simple story of one team taking their chances, and the other failing to do so. The Netherlands scored their three goals with their first three shots on target of the match, but the United States’ defensive organization, or lack thereof, made it easy for the Oranje to be decisive and deadly in the final third.
BBC
Leicester 0-8 Chelsea: Leaders pile misery on struggling Foxes with ruthless display
Chelsea made light work of bottom side Leicester to maintain their impressive Women's Super League title defence at the King Power Stadium. The Blues were five goals up at the break thanks to Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Jessie Fleming, Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr. Fleming then grabbed her second and...
SB Nation
World Cup Recaps: Croatia 0-0 Belgium | Red Devils exit Qatar in Group F shocker
Amadou Onana of Everton will have to wait until the next World Cup in four years for another opportunity to make a true and proper impact for his nation, because the Belgians' 2022 World Cup hopes are dashed, slashed, and completely over now. Belgium finished third on the Group F table, behind second-place Croatia whom they drew with on Thursday, and one of the great shocks of the tournament so far, Morocco. The Atlas Lions are top of the table, and with it, those many Belgian names and CV’s were forced out of Qatar and this world cup from this group, alongside the often hapless young Canadian squad.
France 24
South Korea stun Ronaldo's Portugal with late goal to reach knockouts
Substitute Hwang Hee-chan scored the winner in injury time to rescue South Korea from the brink of World Cup elimination in a thrilling 2-1 victory over already-qualified Portugal on Friday. The Wolverhampton Wanderers' forward slipped in the winner in the 91st minute at Education City Stadium in Qatar to spark...
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
Report: Christopher Vivell To Chelsea Is Not Completed Yet
Christopher Vivell to Chelsea is a deal that is yet to be completed.
SB Nation
Six Reds Progress to the Knock Out Stage
Liverpool have just seven total players playing for their countries in the World Cup, yet six of the seven have progressed through to the knock-out stage — with Darwin Núñez the only Red to miss out after Uruguay’s win in the early match slot today did not do enough to send them through.
Comments / 0