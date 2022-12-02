Amadou Onana of Everton will have to wait until the next World Cup in four years for another opportunity to make a true and proper impact for his nation, because the Belgians' 2022 World Cup hopes are dashed, slashed, and completely over now. Belgium finished third on the Group F table, behind second-place Croatia whom they drew with on Thursday, and one of the great shocks of the tournament so far, Morocco. The Atlas Lions are top of the table, and with it, those many Belgian names and CV’s were forced out of Qatar and this world cup from this group, alongside the often hapless young Canadian squad.

2 DAYS AGO