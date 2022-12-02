Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Disappointing Starts to the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings are now 24 games into the 2022-23 season. While that is not quite a third of the way through the 82-game schedule, that’s more than enough to time to have a good grip on team and individual trends this season. For example, with a record of 12-7-5, it’s clear that the Red Wings are not going to be one of the basement-dwellers this season, and could very well be in the playoff picture on the final night of the season. In other words: things are trending up in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
With the Toronto Maple Leafs sitting with a 15-5-6 record heading into Tuesday night’s contest with the Dallas Stars, you’d think there wouldn’t be many disappointments so far this season. Turns out not everyone on the roster has lived up to expectations in 2022-23. Let’s dive into...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers Ignoring Useless Semantics of Rebuild
Philadelphia Flyers discourse regularly focuses on arbitrary terms of classification for roster construction strategy that rarely encapsulate the state of any organization. Large portions of the fan base have called for a long-term rebuild focused on acquiring young talent to succeed years down the line. Some people want a process in the same vein as the Philadelphia 76ers did in the NBA from 2013-17.
MLB Rumors: Jacob deGrom Turned Down This Offer From Mets
The Mets lost the Jacob deGrom sweepstakes, but they apparently didn’t shortchange the star right-hander as they tried to keep him in Queens. deGrom, arguably the best pitcher available in Major League Baseball free agency this offseason, left New York to sign a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. All things considered, it likely was the best offer deGrom received on the open market, but it might not have been the richest in terms of average annual value.
MLB Rumors: Yankees ‘Focused’ On This Star Free Agent
Pitching-needy teams like the New York Yankees saw a prized possession come off the board Friday night. Jacob deGrom, arguably the best arm on the open market this offseason, decided to leave the New York Mets and join the Texas Rangers on a reported five-year deal. deGrom’s move dwindled a starting pitching market that is top-heavy but isn’t particularly robust outside of the few free-agent aces.
The Hockey Writers
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
The Hockey Writers
Buffalo Sabres’ Worst Trades Ever
Last week we looked at some of the best trades the Buffalo Sabres have made in their history, and while the list was impressive, it raises the question – what about the ones that didn’t go so well?. After all, every team has made bad trades in its...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Season Points to John Klingberg at Trade Deadline
When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Jake Muzzin earlier this season, ouch. He was a physical defenseman, and had proven to be a difference-maker for the team. But the organization had covered for his absence in the past and could cover again. The Maple Leafs still had Morgan Rielly...
The Hockey Writers
Seattle Kraken Prospect Report: Wright, Petman, Firkus & More
We are about two months into the 2022-23 hockey season, and it’s time for another edition of the Seattle Kraken Prospect Report! With the holiday season rapidly approaching, we’re going to take a look at five Kraken prospects who will likely be seeing themselves on the “nice” list once Santa Claus takes flight.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Anaheim Ducks’ Future Still Bright Despite Difficult Season
In the final minute of overtime in one of the Anaheim Ducks’ most complete game of the season last Tuesday (Nov. 29) against the Nashville Predators, Trevor Zegras directed the puck below his goal line to where he thought Colton White would be. White wasn’t there, and the resulting turnover was immediately cashed in by Roman Josi.
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Holland Should Remain Patient With Jack Campbell
Call me a glass-half-full kind of hockey fan. I just can’t help thinking that all of the negativity surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the last 48 hours is an emotional overreaction to a bad game. True, he didn’t play well against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Oilers lost 5-3, but I feel like it’s been completely blown out of proportion by media as well as fans on radio call-in shows and social media. My sense is that the Oilers management team led by general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft should remain patient at least until the New Year with the much-criticized Campbell.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks Need to Get Out of Their Own Way
On Sunday (Dec. 4), the San Jose Sharks finished a four-game road trip with three consecutive losses. While the first loss was to a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is currently second in the Atlantic Division, the other two were more disappointing, as they came in regulation against the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres, both of whom have points percentages below .500. Across the two games, the Sharks made a number of self-inflicted errors that required them to focus heavily on defense and limited their ability to generate offense, offering an explanation for why San Jose failed to earn any points.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Maroon, Special Teams & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning finished off a successful week by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night (Dec. 3). Previously, they fell to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night (Nov. 29) 3-1 before rebounding to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night (Dec. 1) to conclude their brief three-game road trip.
