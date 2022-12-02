Read full article on original website
Related
grid.news
Biden has another student loan forgiveness plan
In April 2021, President Joe Biden announced a grand plan to erase the tuition bill for every community college student in America. It was a Bidenesque spin on the “free college” agenda, targeting community colleges, a cause dear to first lady Jill Biden, and the working class. But that plan was tossed in the dustbin along with much of the “Build Back Better” agenda. A year later, Joe Biden was back with a new plan that would subtract $10,000 from the balance held by nearly all federal student loan borrowers, and up to $20,000 for low-income students. But that plan was met with lawsuits from conservative groups and is currently on hold. The Supreme Court has scheduled arguments in the case for February.
MSNBC
Biden's assault weapons ban push is a gift to Republicans
President Joe Biden made little effort to disguise his relief when he addressed reporters on the day after the midterms. The Democratic Party beat back the “giant red wave” pundits had predicted, the president observed, “so I’m not going to change.” If the president recognizes his party’s good fortune at defying the usual midterm losses, though, it’s not clear he knows how to capitalize on it.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton to Democrats: 'We have to win political power'
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sat down with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. They discuss the fight for democracy in a post-Roe America, the importance of the Georgia Senate runoff race, and why she calls Donald Trump’s brand of politics “deeper than Trump himself” among the Republican party. Dec. 4, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans defend Constitution, but some still unwilling to criticize Trump
More Republican lawmakers are defending the Constitution, but only a handful were willing to speak forcefully against former President Trump's calls to terminate the document. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out
Top Republicans have stayed silent as the White House strongly criticized former President Donald Trump for suggesting that the Constitution be terminated in his ongoing efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and why it is crucial for Republicans to rebuke them.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
MSNBC
Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution
Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
MSNBC
Warnock: Race against Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, it's right vs. wrong
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff against Herschel Walker is not about Republican vs. Democrat, but right vs. wrong. "Your job is to get everybody in your circle to vote,” Sen. Warnock tells Joy Reid live and in person in Atlanta on the eve of the runoff. “And for your friends who say to you 'I'm tired,' ask them, 'Imagine how tired you're going to be if you have to have Herschel Walker as your senator.'"Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
Mallory McMorrow’s rise to stardom in the Democratic Party
Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow has become a rising star among the Democrats helping the Party win the upper chamber in the midterms and now, she’s focusing on making the state a key player in 2024. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with McMorrow on her plans for 2024 as well as her recent speech at the Gridiron Club dinner. Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Pence says he’s still deciding whether to testify in federal Jan. 6 investigation
Former Vice President Pence told Fox News he’s in touch with the Justice Department but doubled down on his criticism of the Jan. 6 Committee. Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels shares why Pence is “trying to thread the needle” with his comments about the insurrection.Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton on the fight against autocracy in the U.S. and abroad
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez sits down with Hillary Clinton. The Former Secretary of State weighs in on how the United States can support Iranian women protesters, explains why autocrats target women, and details the importance of standing up to autocracy across the country and the globe. Dec. 5, 2022.
MSNBC
How GOP conspiracy theorists could hamper Congress' crypto crackdown
The time is ripe for Congress to probe and enact meaningful reforms to regulate cryptocurrencies, one of the most tortured topics in the United States today. We’re just weeks removed from the colossal collapse of FTX, the once-popular crypto trading platform formerly run by founder Sam Bankman-Fried. I wrote...
MSNBC
Warnock fights for moderate-leaning voters in final stretch of GA Senate runoff
Senator Raphael Warnock is targeting Republican-leaning voters turned off by Republican Herschel Walker. Sarah Riggs Amico, Founder of Our American Dreams PAC and MSNBC Political Contributor Eugene Daniels joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the final stretch of this crucial Senate race. Dec. 5, 2022.
Inside the Georgia Senate runoff
It's Dec. 6, and you know what that means — the Georgia Senate runoff has arrived. Will Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock come out on top of a tight race? Or will former professional football player and Republican Herschel Walker eke out the win? Polls close at 7 p.m., meaning you can expect results shortly afterward. Georgia was notably one of the fastest states to report results in the November election, with nearly 80 percent reported by 10 p.m., per The Wall Street Journal. Warnock is thought to have an advantage among the ballots cast during early voting, suggesting Walker will...
MSNBC
Stakes ‘couldn’t be higher’ in Moore v. Harper case says Marc Elias
Democracy continues to remain at risk despite many election-denying candidates losing in the 2022 midterms, especially with the Supreme Court set to hear oral arguments in the Moore v. Harper case. Democracy Docket’s Marc Elias joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 3, 2022.
MSNBC
Transcript: An Interview With Newt Gingrich
After releasing the first six episodes of The Revolution we heard from our main character: Newt Gingrich. It turns out he had listened to the show and when he got through the last episode – the one where we convened a panel of journalists who covered him while he was in the House to debate his legacy – Newt decided to weigh in. So Steve Kornacki made the trip to Northern Virginia to get his thoughts on the 1994 Republican Revolution and American politics since.
MSNBC
Critical week for SCOTUS
The Supreme Court hears a First Amendment case pitting LGBTQ rights against religious freedom. Days later, Justices are expected to weigh a state’s power over federal elections. MSNBC’s law and politics analyst, Dahlia Lithwich breaks down this critical week for the Supreme Court.Dec. 6, 2022.
MSNBC
The funny thing about Trump’s former lawyers’ grand jury testimony
Last week, according to a CNN report, a federal judge ordered Pat Cipollone, the Trump White House counsel, and his deputy, Patrick Philbin, to provide additional grand jury testimony in at least one case related to their former boss, rejecting Donald Trump’s privilege claims. A day later, Politico moved the ball forward with this report:
Comments / 0