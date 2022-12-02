Read full article on original website
ATLANTA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican former football star Herschel Walker were locked in a tight battle as results came in from a runoff election in Georgia that will determine whether Democrats can expand their razor-thin Senate majority.
