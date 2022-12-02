Read full article on original website
UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor.
Chinese hackers exploited US COVID relief funds for millions, Secret Service claims
A hacker group aligned with the Chinese Communist Party reportedly stole at least $20 million in government funds by defrauding US COVID-relief programs.
France 24
Xi visit spotlights warming Saudi-China ties, and their 'limits'
Xi will arrive on Wednesday for a three-day visit including meetings with Saudi royals, the regional Gulf Cooperation Council and other Middle East leaders, Saudi state media said. It coincides with heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States over issues ranging from energy policy to regional security and...
France 24
Iran activists brush off claim morality police abolished
There were also calls on social media for a three-day strike, more than two months into the wave of civil unrest sparked by the death of Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran. Amini was accused of flouting Iran's strict dress code demanding...
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Changing the Richland mushroom cloud, Trump and abortion among Herald letter topics
Tri-City Herald Letters to the Editor 12/06/2022
France 24
Sudan: Protesters rally in Khartoum as parties and military sign transition deal
Military leaders and the main pro-democracy group in Sudan have signed a deal to establish a civilian-led transitional government. But the accord has already been heavily criticised by democracy activists. Also, the ANC says it will vote against any attempts to impeach South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in relation to allegations of money laundering and fraud. And as vigils are held in DR Congo following an alleged massacre last week, ceasefire talks between M23 rebels and the government grind to a halt.
France 24
‘We continue our revolution’: Iran protesters dismiss claims that morality police were ‘disbanded’
Iranian anti-regime protests that erupted in September after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the “morality police” have continued despite widely reported remarks by an official suggesting that the controversial security unit has been disbanded. Our Observers in Iran say that the current unrest goes far beyond the morality police and strict Islamic dress code laws, underlining the fact that no rules have changed.
France 24
Iran to disband morality police amid ongoing protests, says attorney general
Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, the country's attorney general was quoted as saying on Sunday, in remarks yet to be confirmed by other officials. There was no confirmation of the closure from the...
France 24
Ukrainian cartoonist Vladimir Kazanevsky on fighting against Putin's propaganda
An award-winning Ukrainian cartoonist has told FRANCE 24 that he draws his cartoons to fight against the propaganda of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The work of Vladimir Kazanevsky is currently on display at the cultural centre of the Ukrainian embassy in Paris. He was forced to leave Ukraine when the war broke out, so he uses his talent to do what he can for the war effort. Kazanevsky is also in Paris to take part in a roundtable discussion on freedom of the press in times of war, alongside FRANCE 24 reporter Elena Volochine. He joined us for Perspective.
France 24
No room for compromise? Iran general strike called as hopes for concessions fade
Can Iran's hardline theocracy make concessions? Since September, there has been no sign of it doing so. Now, though, is something afoot? The attorney general is floating the idea of scrapping the morality police, the force blamed for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Others hint at a repeal of the 1983 law that criminalised defiance of the mandatory headscarf for women. So far, there's been no follow-up. Are the authorities serious? And will it be enough?
France 24
Iranian shops close in several cities after protesters’ call for nationwide strike
Iranian shops shut their doors in several cities on Monday, following calls for a three-day nationwide strike from protesters seeking the fall of clerical rulers, while the head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers. Iran has been rocked by nationwide unrest following the death of...
France 24
EU agrees to bans imports of products that drive deforestation
The European Union reached an agreement Tuesday to ban the import of products including coffee, cocoa and soy in cases where they are deemed to contribute to deforestation. The draft law, which aims to ensure "deforestation-free supply chains" for the 27-nation EU, was hailed by environmental groups as "groundbreaking". It...
France 24
Live: Ukraine's Zelensky visits troops near Donbas front line
President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the frontline city of Sloviansk on Tuesday in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which Russia claims as its own, his office said, as Ukraine scrambled to restore its battered power grid a day after key facilities were targeted in the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Shunned over war, Russians holiday on Venezuelan resort island
Isla de Margarita (Venezuela) (AFP) – Shuttled between tourist spots, posing for pictures on beautiful beaches, and dancing awkwardly to merengue: Russian tourists have found a friendly holiday destination on a Venezuelan island far from the motherland and its war with Ukraine. Isla de Margarita is a tropical gem...
France 24
French hospital suspends operations after cyber attacks
A hospital in Versailles, near Paris had to cancel operations and transfer some patients after being hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, France's health ministry said Sunday. Six patients had been transferred by Saturday evening -- three from intensive care and three from the neonatal unit -- said the...
France 24
In occupied Kherson, ‘the Russians were destroying all books in Ukrainian’
During the Russian occupation of Kherson, only one third of schools remained open in the southern Ukrainian city. Many teachers refused to work as all teaching had to be done in Russian. FRANCE 24’s reporters spoke to Tatyana, one of many teachers yearning to return to school, despite daily Russian strikes on their city.
France 24
South African parliament delays vote that could lead to Ramaphosa’s impeachment
South Africa's National Assembly on Monday delayed by a week a keenly watched parliamentary vote that could lead to President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, the speaker announced Monday. "We all agree to the 13th (of December)," Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula said during a late-night urgent meeting of the parliament's programming committee. The...
France 24
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts, prompting evacuations
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupted Sunday spewing hot ash clouds a mile high and rivers of lava down its side while sparking the evacuation of nearly 2,000 people exactly one year after its last major eruption killed dozens. The burst from the highest mountain on Indonesia's main island of Java, around...
