An award-winning Ukrainian cartoonist has told FRANCE 24 that he draws his cartoons to fight against the propaganda of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The work of Vladimir Kazanevsky is currently on display at the cultural centre of the Ukrainian embassy in Paris. He was forced to leave Ukraine when the war broke out, so he uses his talent to do what he can for the war effort. Kazanevsky is also in Paris to take part in a roundtable discussion on freedom of the press in times of war, alongside FRANCE 24 reporter Elena Volochine. He joined us for Perspective.

1 DAY AGO