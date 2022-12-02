ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 KISS FM

Watch the Lights Sparkle at WT’s Festival of Lights

Another time-honored tradition you don't want to miss is WTAMU's Festival of Lights. The holidays at WTAMU will be an office on Thursday, December 1st at the university lights up. Over 80,000 lights will twinkle all over the WTAMU campus. The official lighting of WT's Christmas lights and the winter...
CANYON, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Unique Lost Pet Roaming the Streets of Amarillo

When you live in somewhat of a farming area, you never know what you might find roaming the street. We also live in an area where a lot of our pets get lost and we are unable to find them. We are lucky enough to have a lot of lost pet pages on social media where we can go and post. However, I just happened to be scrolling through social media and a lost pet post popped up and it was not something I had not expected to see.
AMARILLO, TX
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy